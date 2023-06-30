Subject:Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on July 27, 2023 at 02:30 p.m. (Pakistan time) at Munich, Germany has approved the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
The Financial results of the Company are as follows:
Nine months period ended
Three months period ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Continuing operations
---------------------------- (Rupees in '000) -----------------------------
Net sales and services
Cost of sales and services
Gross profit
Marketing and selling expenses (Allowance for) / reversal of expected credit losses
General administrative expenses
Other income
Other operating expenses
Net other operating (expenses) / income
Operating profit / (loss)
Financial income
Financial expenses
Net financial expenses
Profit / (loss) before income tax from continuing operations
Income tax
Net profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations
Discontinued operations
Net loss for the period from discontinued operations
Net profit / (loss) for the period
Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (Rupees)
14,417,265
(9,381,588)
5,035,677
(833,215)
(396,906)
(357,015)
(1,587,136)
3,448,541
8,262
(55,423)
(47,161)
3,401,380
13,635
(279,736)
(266,101)
3,135,279
(794,176)
2,341,103
(387,365)
1,953,738
236.90
13,356,929
(9,938,743)
3,418,186
(708,610)
(411,731)
(220,848)
(1,341,189)
2,076,997
1,395
(142,183)
(140,788)
1,936,209
27,867
(45,432)
(17,565)
1,918,644
(687,458)
1,231,186
(56,740)
1,174,446
142.41
4,046,667
(3,684,741)
361,926
(302,902)
54,066
(133,733)
(382,569)
(20,643)
7,257
9,736
16,993
(3,650)
5,726
(60,693)
(54,967)
(58,617)
(135,193)
(193,810)
(319,722)
(513,532)
(62.27)
5,060,192
(3,562,669)
1,497,523
(263,439)
(255,201)
(49,261)
(567,901)
929,622
139
(63,564)
(63,425)
866,197
2,906
(21,778)
(18,872)
847,325
(334,061)
513,264
(16,863)
496,401
60.19
Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations (Rupees)
283.87
149.29
(23.50)
62.24
