Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., CS, B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Name

Khurram Muhammad Siddique

Department

Corporate Secretariat

The General Manager

Telephone

92(21) - 32592290

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Fax

Mobile

Stock Exchange Building

E-mail

khurram.siddique@siemens.com

Stock Exchange Road

Internet

www.siemens.com.pk

Karachi

Your letter of

Our reference

CS/Ext/2023/238

Date

July 27, 2023

Form - 7

Subject:Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on July 27, 2023 at 02:30 p.m. (Pakistan time) at Munich, Germany has approved the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

_

The Financial results of the Company are as follows:

Nine months period ended

Three months period ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Continuing operations

---------------------------- (Rupees in '000) -----------------------------

Net sales and services

Cost of sales and services

Gross profit

Marketing and selling expenses (Allowance for) / reversal of expected credit losses

General administrative expenses

Other income

Other operating expenses

Net other operating (expenses) / income

Operating profit / (loss)

Financial income

Financial expenses

Net financial expenses

Profit / (loss) before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax

Net profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations

Discontinued operations

Net loss for the period from discontinued operations

Net profit / (loss) for the period

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (Rupees)

14,417,265

(9,381,588)

5,035,677

(833,215)

(396,906)

(357,015)

(1,587,136)

3,448,541

8,262

(55,423)

(47,161)

3,401,380

13,635

(279,736)

(266,101)

3,135,279

(794,176)

2,341,103

(387,365)

1,953,738

236.90

13,356,929

(9,938,743)

3,418,186

(708,610)

(411,731)

(220,848)

(1,341,189)

2,076,997

1,395

(142,183)

(140,788)

1,936,209

27,867

(45,432)

(17,565)

1,918,644

(687,458)

1,231,186

(56,740)

1,174,446

142.41

4,046,667

(3,684,741)

361,926

(302,902)

54,066

(133,733)

(382,569)

(20,643)

7,257

9,736

16,993

(3,650)

5,726

(60,693)

(54,967)

(58,617)

(135,193)

(193,810)

(319,722)

(513,532)

(62.27)

5,060,192

(3,562,669)

1,497,523

(263,439)

(255,201)

(49,261)

(567,901)

929,622

139

(63,564)

(63,425)

866,197

2,906

(21,778)

(18,872)

847,325

(334,061)

513,264

(16,863)

496,401

60.19

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations (Rupees)

283.87

149.29

(23.50)

62.24

