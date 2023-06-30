Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., CS, B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi. Name Khurram Muhammad Siddique Department Corporate Secretariat The General Manager Telephone 92(21) - 32592290 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Fax Mobile Stock Exchange Building E-mail khurram.siddique@siemens.com Stock Exchange Road Internet www.siemens.com.pk Karachi Your letter of Our reference CS/Ext/2023/238 Date July 27, 2023

Form - 7

Subject:Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on July 27, 2023 at 02:30 p.m. (Pakistan time) at Munich, Germany has approved the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

_

The Financial results of the Company are as follows: