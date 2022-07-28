Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SIEM   PK0022701012

SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.

(SIEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
732.90 PKR   +1.79%
12:38aSIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/14SIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Board Meeting for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
05/26SIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
Siemens Pakistan Engineering : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:38am EDT
Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., CS, B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Name

Syeda Mehrunnisa

Department

Corporate Secretariat

The General Manager

Telephone

92(21) 32592061

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Fax

Stock Exchange Building

Mobile

E-mail

syeda.mehrunnisa@siemens.com

Stock Exchange Road

Internet

www.siemens.com.pk

Karachi

Executive Director/HOD

Your letter of

Our reference

CS/Ext/2022/080

Offsite-II Department

Date

July 28, 2022

Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area

Islamabad

Form - 7

Subject: Un-auditedFinancial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

_ Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on July 27, 2022 in Munich, Germany at 03:00 pm CEST, has approved the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Financial results of the Company are as follows:

Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Postal address:

Office address:

Corporate Secretariat

Siemens(Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Siemens(Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd.

Head: Muhammad Usman Ansari

B-72, Estate Avenue,

B-72, Estate Avenue,

S.I.T.E., Karachi

S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Karachi - 75700

Tel: 92(21) 32574910-9

Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., MD : Markus-Erich Strohmeier; CFO: Umer Jalil Anwer;Company Secretary: Muhammad Usman Ansari

CUIN Reg. No. 0000617; Reg. Address: B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

The Quarterly report of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely

SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.

Ansari

Muhammad Usman

Digitally signed by Ansari

Muhammad

DN: cn=Ansari Muhammad Usman,

o=Siemens,

Usman

email=usman.ansari@siemens.com

Date: 2022.07.26 18:28:11 +05'00'

Anwer

Umer Jalil

Digitally signed by Anwer Umer Jalil

DN: cn=Anwer Umer Jalil, o=Siemens, email=umer.anwer@siemens.com Date: 2022.07.27 16:30:30 +05'00'

M. Usman Ansari

Umer Jalil Anwer

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

2

Disclaimer

Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 349 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2021 850 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net cash 2021 2 211 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
Yield 2021 7,91%
Capitalization 6 044 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Markus Strohmeier Managing Director & Executive Director
Umer Jalil Anwer Chief Financial Officer
Qazi Sajid Ali Independent Non-Executive Director
Ayla Majid Independent Director
Oliver Spierling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS (PAKISTAN) ENGINEERING CO. LTD.10.62%26
ABB LTD-21.52%53 794
SIEMENS LIMITED13.36%11 943
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%9 030
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-21.82%7 781
ABB INDIA LIMITED22.22%7 201