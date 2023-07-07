Siemens (Pakistan) Engg. Co. Ltd., CS, B-72, Estate Avenue, S.I.T.E., Karachi.

Khurram Muhammad Siddique

Corporate Secretariat

92(21) - 32592290

khurram.siddique@siemens.com

July 07, 2023

Subject:Material Information

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following information:

"We are pleased to inform that National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has awarded a contract to Siemens Consortium having an impact of approximately Rs. 12.3 billion (USD 44.5 million) on the Company's new order value. The project involves construction of 500/132kV Grid Station at Allama Iqbal Industrial City/M-3 Faisalabad to meet the energy demand of upcoming Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad."

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Limited

Khurram Muhammad Siddique Company Secretary

