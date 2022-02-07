InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Sienna Resources' Expansion of its Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE) (FSE:HRJ1) (OTCPink:SNNAF) has significantly expanded its Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Located in the heart of the Clayton Valley, currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America, this project now consists of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium.



The company recently announced the start of its maiden multi-hole drill program on this property.

Jason Gigliotti, President, stated: "We are extremely pleased to expand our acreage substantially on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley. Drilling has commenced and management is very optimistic about what this large Nevada lithium project could mean to the near and long term growth of Sienna Resources Inc. Once again, lithium prices continue to climb and are currently at all-time highs right now. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. February is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months in the Company's history."

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors’ Gigafactory.

Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia. The past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway are both greenstone-hosted gold systems. The Kuusamo platinum group elements project in Finland directly borders Palladium One Mining’s LK Project.

In North America, Sienna also has the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit.

The shares are currently trading at $0.115. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.SiennaResources.com , contact Jason Gigliotti, President, at 604-646-6900 or email info@siennaresources.com .

