Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Sienna Resources Inc.    SIE   CA82621E1060

SIENNA RESOURCES INC.

(SIE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/26 11:44:26 am
0.08 CAD   -5.88%
03:05aSienna Commences Operations on its Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Project in Ontario
NE
10/20Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing
NE
10/14Sienna Proposes Flow Through Financing
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Commences Operations on its Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Project in Ontario

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna wishes to announce that work has now commenced on our Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario, directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s Marathon palladium project. Sienna is one of the largest landholders within the Coldwell complex, which is the largest alkaline complex in North America and hosts the Marathon platinum-palladium deposit. According to Generation Mining's website, the Marathon deposit is one of the largest undeveloped platinum group metal mineral resources in North America, hosting several PGM-Cu (platinum-group-metal-copper) deposits, including the 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. On Jan. 6, 2020, Generation Mining released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) giving Marathon an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $871-million. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/66900_880686b284a53bcc_002.jpg


Sienna Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/66900_880686b284a53bcc_002full.jpg

Jason Gigliotti states, "We are very pleased to begin the maiden work program on our Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Ontario. This prospect lies within the Coldwell Complex, which is in one of the most recognizable addresses for Platinum and Palladium, and we are optimistic about what will be uncovered in the coming weeks. Not only do we plan to be active on the Marathon North project, we are also very active in Scandinavia on our platinum-palladium project in Finland that directly borders and shares the Koillismaa Complex in this region with Palladium One Mining Inc. and on our Norway gold project, making the remainder of 2020 a very active period for Sienna. We are fully financed for all of our planned work programs in 2020 and look forward to what we uncover from having boots on the ground in at least 3 countries. Not only do we have these projects ongoing, we are keeping a very close eye on our Clayton Valley Lithium project as there is a tremendous amount of new activity focused there especially since Elon Musk came out on the recent Tesla Battery Day, Sept 22, 2020 and stated his desire to acquire lithium projects in Nevada. As you can see there are multiple upcoming catalysts for Sienna right now that will give shareholders and the Company the opportunity for potential success in the near and long term."

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc. is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with an NYSE listed mining company on three separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka & Vekselmyr Orogenic Gold Projects in Southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc., and the Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Slättberg Project in Southern Sweden. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp's Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66900

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
03:05aSienna Commences Operations on its Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Project ..
NE
10/20Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing
NE
10/14Sienna Proposes Flow Through Financing
NE
10/02RETRANSMISSION : Sienna Resources Commences Operations on the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-..
NE
10/01Sienna Resources Commences Operations on the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in ..
AQ
10/01Sienna Resources Commences Operations on the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in ..
NE
08/27Sienna Resources Inc. Acquires Past Producing Orogenic Gold Project in Norway
NE
08/17Sienna Resources Inc. Closes Oversubscribed Placement of $2,000,000
NE
07/23Sienna Resources to Raise $2,000,000 for General Working Capital
NE
07/15Sienna Resources Intersects Additional Nickel-Copper-PGE Sulfide Mineralizati..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,41 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net cash 2019 0,47 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,76 M 6,63 M 6,64 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC.166.67%7
BHP GROUP-8.20%119 748
RIO TINTO PLC-0.37%99 541
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.04%31 950
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.11%23 460
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES8.42%15 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group