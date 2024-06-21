Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") recently announced the acquisition of the new "Stonesthrow Gold Project" in Saskatchewan. This new project consists of approximately 13,300 contiguous acres prospective for gold. This new project directly borders Ramp Metals Inc (RAMP) who just announced (June 17, 2024) 'multiple zones of gold mineralization, including 73.55 grams per tonne gold (Au) and 19.50 grams per tonne silver (Ag).' Sienna management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Recently, (May 23, 2024) Sienna acquired Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project In the Larder Lake Mining division of Ontario, Canada, roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, NE Ontario. This project consists of approximately 2,200 contiguous acres prospective for Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatites directly bordering Power Metals Corp's (PWM) Case Lake cesium and pegmatite swarm discovery. On May 22, 2024 Power Metals announced "WORLD-CLASS CESIUM RESULTS UP TO 18.13% AT CASE LAKE." This was very exciting news regarding this growing cesium district. Sienna management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project

Sienna Resources Inc. has granted a total of 15 million stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 10.76 million restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the company.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna has acquired the "Stonesthrow Gold Project", consisting of approximately 13,300 contiguous acres prospective for gold. Sienna has also recently acquired the "Case Lake West Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatite Project" in Larder Lake Mining division of Ontario, Canada roughly 100 km north of Kirkland Lake, NE Ontario. This project consists of approximately 2,200 contiguous acres prospective for Cesium and Spodumene Pegmatites. Sienna has also just acquired the 10,357 acre "Uranium Town Project" bordering Denison Mines Corporation (DML, DNN) , the 10,845 contiguous acre "Dragon Uranium Project" bordering Cameco Corporation (CCO, CCJ) and the 55,440 acre "Atomic Uranium Project" in the world renowned Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Also, Sienna recently expanded the "Elko Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada. This project consists of approximately 1840 contiguous acres directly bordering Surge Battery Metals' (NILI) "Nevada North Lithium Project" in Elko County, Nevada who announced the highest grade lithium deposit in the USA. Sienna is also one of the larger landholders in Clayton Valley Nevada. Sienna's Clayton Valley projects include the Blue Clay Lithium Project, the Silver Peak South Project, and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project. Clayton Valley is home to the only lithium production in North America, being Albemarle Corp's (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak deposit. This project is also near Tesla Motors Inc.'s (Nasdaq: TSLA) Gigafactory in Nevada. On March 18, 2021, Schlumberger New Energy Venture (NYSE: SLB) announced the development of a lithium extraction pilot plant through its new venture, NeoLith Energy in a strategic partnership with Pure Energy (TSX.v: PE). The deployment of the pilot plant will be in Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA. The NeoLith Energy sustainable approach uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process to enable the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while reducing the production time from over a year to weeks. Results from this pilot plant are expected in 2024 and could have a significant impact on the brine prospects within Clayton Valley Nevada as Sienna is located in the deepest section of this brine deposit.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include uncertainty of exploration and development plans regarding the property; commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets; uncertainty in the measurement of mineral reserves and resource estimates; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; potential labour unrest; reclamation and closure requirements for mineral properties and the availability of capital to fund the Company's projects, as well as other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. The Company cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

