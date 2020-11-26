Log in
03:10aSienna Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee
NE
11/06Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project
AQ
11/05Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project
NE
Sienna Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee

11/26/2020 | 03:10am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has joined the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee (the "CVLAC"). The CVLAC is open to, and consists of, individuals and companies that each have a vested interest in the development of lithium assets within the Clayton Valley of Nevada. The vision of the CVLAC is the collaboration of its members towards development, data, possible mergers and acquisitions and all relevant dealings within the Clayton Valley in regard to lithium.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69034


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,41 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2019 0,47 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,13 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC.116.67%5
BHP GROUP1.39%133 166
RIO TINTO PLC9.23%112 213
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.07%38 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.37.12%27 107
FRESNILLO PLC69.87%10 312
