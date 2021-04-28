Log in
    SIE   CA82621E1060

SIENNA RESOURCES INC.

(SIE)
  Report
Sienna Receives Off-Road Application Approval from Seljord Municipality, Norway for Bleka Gold Project

04/28/2021 | 03:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the 'off-road application' approval from Seljord municipality, Norway for the Bleka Gold Project. This local approval paves the way for a planned drill program on the Bleka Gold Project.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna states, "This is an expected, but crucial step forward to a planned drill program. We are anticipating a drill program to begin in this quarter and look forward to updating our shareholders shortly. Not only do we have this exciting gold project moving forward, but we are also one of the single largest landholders for platinum/palladium in Finland with approximately 190,000 acres surrounding the Palladium One Mining Inc.'s (PDM-Tsx.v) discovery in Finland. Management expects a very active summer for Sienna."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/81993_8d7880fc64a74b7f_002.jpg

Bleka Gold Project map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/854/81993_8d7880fc64a74b7f_002full.jpg

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81993


© Newsfilecorp 2021
