Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Sienna Resources Inc.    SIE   CA82621E1060

SIENNA RESOURCES INC.

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options

03/19/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2021) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the "Company") has granted five million and five hundred thousand incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

If you would like to be added to Sienna's email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

"Jason Gigliotti"
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77984


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
05:55pSienna Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options
NE
03:05aClayton Valley Lithium Developments Impacting Sienna Resources
NE
02/12Sienna Significantly Increases Acreage by Over 200% on its Kuusamo PGE-Cu-Ni ..
NE
01/25RETRANSMISSION : Sienna Confirms Basal Contact Series as Primary Target for Pall..
NE
01/22SIENNA RESOURCES  : Confirms Basal Contact Series As Primary Target For Palladiu..
AQ
01/22Sienna Confirms Basal Contact Series as Primary Target for Palladium Minerali..
NE
01/19Sienna Provides Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Update
NE
2020SIENNA RESOURCES  : Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee
AQ
2020Sienna Joins the Clayton Valley Lithium Advisory Committee
NE
2020Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,41 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net cash 2019 0,47 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIENNA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason Gigliotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
John Parker Masters Secretary & Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA RESOURCES INC.109.09%11
BHP GROUP5.82%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.61%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.72%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.32%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ