Sienna Announces December Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of December 2020, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.



The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at December 31, 2020.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Hon

Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President

(905) 489-0254

karen.hon@siennaliving.ca