Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
15.55 CAD   -0.26%
05:50pSienna Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
12:14pSienna Announces April Dividend
GL
12:14pSienna Announces April Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

04/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 first quarter results after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 6273375. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 13, 2023 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
05:50pSienna Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
12:14pSienna Announces April Dividend
GL
12:14pSienna Announces April Dividend
GL
04/11SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Rolling out the (pet-friendly) welcome mat
PU
04/06Sienna Senior Living Says CFO Karen Hon Resigns; David Hung to Step into the Role
MT
04/06Sienna Senior Living Announces Senior Management Change
AQ
04/06Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes from Karen Hon to D..
CI
04/06Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Senior Management Change
CI
03/30SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24Toronto market ends slightly higher as cannabis shares jump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 769 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 1 135 M 899 M 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,59 CAD
Average target price 16,91 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
David Hung Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Jack C. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.2.59%900
ORPEA-58.93%2 537
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES10.07%2 413
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-11.25%1 814
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.39.53%1 336
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC29.69%1 105