    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:19:50 2023-01-20 pm EST
11.98 CAD   +0.67%
01:00pSienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
01/13Sienna Senior Living Declares January Dividend
MT
01/13Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Dividend for the Month of January 2023, Payable on February 15, 2023
CI
Sienna Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

01/20/2023 | 01:00pm EST
MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter results after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, February 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 8818813. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until February 24, 2024 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


