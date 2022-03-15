Log in
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Sienna Announces March Dividend

03/15/2022 | 08:40am EDT
MARKHAM, Ontario, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of March 2022, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2022.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca


All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
08:40aSienna Announces March Dividend
GL
03/14SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Resident profiles 120 team members over 10 years
PU
03/11SIENNA SENIOR LIVING BRIEF : Enters Into an Agreement to Purchase a Retirement Residence i..
MT
03/11Sienna Senior Living Enters Into an Agreement to Purchase a Retirement Residence in Sas..
AQ
03/11Sienna Senior Living Inc. Enters into an Agreement to Purchase A Retirement Residence i..
CI
03/11Sienna Senior Living Inc. and Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. agreed to acquire The Villag..
CI
02/28Sienna Senior Living Raising C$75 Million in Bought-Deal Share Offering
MT
02/28Sienna Senior Living Announces New Acquisitions and $75 Million Bought Deal Public Offe..
GL
02/28Sienna Senior Living Announces New Acquisitions and $75 Million Bought Deal Public Offe..
GL
02/28SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Centenarian WWII Veteran in Kingston
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 734 M 575 M 575 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 1 011 M 792 M 792 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,08 CAD
Average target price 16,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
David Hung Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Jack C. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.0.33%792
ORPEA-58.46%2 597
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES2.37%2 212
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-11.25%1 932
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.33.72%1 281
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC16.49%993