  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
10.92 CAD   +0.37%
08:31aSienna Announces March Dividend
GL
08:31aSienna Announces March Dividend
GL
02/27National Bank Cuts Sienna Senior Living Estimates on Lower NOI Margins, Higher Rates; Trims Target Price
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Announces March Dividend

03/15/2023 | 08:31am EDT
MARKHAM, Ontario, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of March 2023, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2023.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
David Hung
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
(905) 489-0258
david.hung@siennaliving.ca


Financials
Sales 2023 757 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,61%
Capitalization 797 M 582 M 582 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,92 CAD
Average target price 13,64 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shelly L. Jamieson Chairman
Hugh Boyd Chief Medical Officer
Paula Jourdain Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.0.18%582
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.23%2 231
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.2.20%521
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-9.65%464
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED1.93%363
ORPEA-60.16%170