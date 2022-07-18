Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
12.97 CAD   +0.39%
05:37pSienna Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
07/15Sienna Announces July Dividend
GL
07/15Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Dividend for the Month of July 2022, Payable on August 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

07/18/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 second quarter results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay and archived on Sienna's website. For those who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at Sienna Earnings Call Registration. All participants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register online fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
05:37pSienna Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
07/15Sienna Announces July Dividend
GL
07/15Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Dividend for the Month of July 2022, Payable on Aug..
CI
06/29SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28Sienna Senior Living Announces the Appointment of Dr. Gina Cody to Its Board of Directo..
GL
06/28Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Gina Cody to its Board of Di..
CI
06/21Scotiabank Reviews Impact of Higher Rates, Recession Fears on REIT Unit Prices
MT
06/16Sienna Senior Living Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
06/15Sienna Senior Living Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 3,644,975 shares, representin..
CI
06/15Sienna Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 751 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,28%
Capitalization 942 M 729 M 729 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,92 CAD
Average target price 16,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
Hugh Boyd Chief Medical Officer
Jack C. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.-14.04%724
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES-8.54%1 950
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-18.71%1 508
ORPEA-75.48%1 408
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC28.82%998
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-12.40%847