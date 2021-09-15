Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/15 10:01:10 am
15.12 CAD   -0.98%
10:01aSienna Announces September Dividend
GL
09/13SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Nurses celebrating nurses
PU
08/30SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Superstars August 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Announces September Dividend

09/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of September 2021, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2021.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
10:01aSienna Announces September Dividend
GL
09/13SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Nurses celebrating nurses
PU
08/30SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Superstars August 2021
PU
08/30SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Seniors' Care Coalition to Require Mandatory Vaccination ..
AQ
08/23SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Summer Peach Festival
PU
08/19SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : to award company shares to employees with one-of-a-kind s..
AQ
08/13SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces August Dividend
AQ
08/13Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces August Dividend, Payable on September 15,..
CI
08/11SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : 2021 Mid-Year Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 658 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 1 024 M 808 M 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,27 CAD
Average target price 16,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
Andrea Luva Moser Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Lugowski Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.7.99%808
ORPEA-2.65%7 997
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.48.87%1 735
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.48.08%1 216
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC27.01%1 041
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED17.88%815