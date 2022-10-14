Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:08 2022-10-14 pm EDT
11.72 CAD   +0.09%
01:45pSienna Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
08:46aSienna Senior Living Declares October Dividend
MT
08:31aSienna Announces October Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

10/14/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2022 third quarter results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Hung, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 1149537. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until November 10, 2023 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living and assisted living under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Nancy Webb
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Marketing
(905) 489-0788
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
01:45pSienna Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call
GL
08:46aSienna Senior Living Declares October Dividend
MT
08:31aSienna Announces October Dividend
GL
08:30aSienna Announces October Dividend
AQ
10/04Sienna Senior Living : Book lover Joanne Perschick volunteers at Quinte Gardens library, h..
PU
09/28SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/15Sienna Announces September Dividend
GL
09/15Sienna Announces September Dividend
AQ
09/15Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Dividend for the Month of September 2022, Payable o..
CI
09/14Ron Fox : How a career salesman became a retired “Duck Daddy” who stopped to s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 714 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 854 M 615 M 615 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,71 CAD
Average target price 15,84 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Hung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shelly L. Jamieson Chairman
Hugh Boyd Chief Medical Officer
Jack C. MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.-23.02%619
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.88%1 568
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC30.21%975
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-10.27%865
ORPEA-88.38%646
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-30.46%539