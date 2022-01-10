Sienna Senior Living : Ringing in 2022

Residents and team members celebrated the holiday season and rang in the new year with feasts, parties, crafts, games, and more. We hope you and your loved ones enjoyed the season as much as we did. See some of the highlights below!
*Images were taken throughout the month of December 2021 and may not reflect current social distancing and masking rules.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.