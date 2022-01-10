Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Sienna Senior Living Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sienna Senior Living : Ringing in 2022

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
10January 2022Monday
Ringing in 2022
0 Comments

Residents and team members celebrated the holiday season and rang in the new year with feasts, parties, crafts, games, and more. We hope you and your loved ones enjoyed the season as much as we did. See some of the highlights below!

*Images were taken throughout the month of December 2021 and may not reflect current social distancing and masking rules.

Disclaimer

Sienna Senior Living Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 667 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 1 016 M 802 M 800 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,15 CAD
Average target price 16,53 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Managers and Directors
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
Andrea Luva Moser Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Lugowski Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.0.80%802
ORPEA-1.16%6 379
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES4.23%2 268
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-3.97%2 132
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.1.74%973
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-1.02%944