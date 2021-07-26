Sienna Senior Living : Superstars July 2021

Each month, we're pausing to recognize some of the outstanding team members who work with us. Thank you for the work you do each day. You are all truly heroes.

Jericho Crespo

Resident Care Aid at Glenmore Lodge Care Community

As a Resident Care Aid on the Dementia Unit at Glenmore Lodge, I support residents from the moment they wake up to the moment they go to sleep. I help them with their daily activities and make sure they are safe throughout the day. But most of all, I keep them company and try to make them laugh. Laughter goes such a long way in getting us through difficult times, so I try to have fun with both residents and team members as much as possible. This helps create a positive environment where residents can thrive. A smile from one person can lift the mood in our entire care community, and after facing many stressful and uncertain months that's exactly what we need!

Nathalie Smith

Housekeeper at Silverthorn Care Community

I was inspired to apply to Silverthorn roughly 17 years ago when a member of my family became a resident here. I very quickly came to love my role, along with the residents and team members I support. I'm very grateful to have been able to contribute to the care and wellbeing of my own family throughout my time here. As a housekeeper who is also on the Health and Safety committee, I'm very focused on infection prevention and control. I'm very proud of how our team has come together to ensure residents stay healthy and happy!

Patricia (Pat) McGregor

Server at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence

While I work as a Server at Fairwinds Lodge, I also volunteer my time to lead a church service on Sundays and often come in on my days off to spend time with residents. After many months of not being able to gather indoors, I was finally able to hold a church service for a group of residents in person, now that restrictions have eased. My message for the day was to just be in the moment. It's easy during challenging times to be overburdened with worry about tomorrow, so it's best to focus on the things we can control and take it one day at a time. I love being able to connect with residents whether I'm serving their table at lunch, leading a service, or just visiting for a cup of tea. I just try to keep them smiling and help them make the best out of any situation!

Hillary Alzner

Recreation Therapy Assistant at Bradford Valley Care Community

As a Recreation Therapy Assistant at Bradford Valley, my main focus is supporting resident quality of life. One valuable thing I've learned throughout my experience is to be very open and honest with families of the residents. I always connect with their family to see what activities or programs I can plan that will catch the interest of their loved one. The families are wonderful to work with, and they help me learn more about each resident's unique experiences so I can incorporate activities that are meaningful to them. It not only helps build trust between families, residents and our team, but it also fosters a more connected and cohesive support system for those we care for!