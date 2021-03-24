Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sienna Senior Living Inc.    SIA   CA82621K1021

SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/24 02:10:12 pm
14.25 CAD   +1.14%
02:09pSIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Lincoln Park raises $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Niagara
PU
03/15Sienna Announces March Dividend
GL
03/07SIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Life is a carnival
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sienna Senior Living : Lincoln Park raises $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Niagara

03/24/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10,787 steps - one for each person living with dementia in the Niagara region. To honour the people living with dementia in their community, residents and team members at Lincoln Park Retirement Residence in Grimsby, ON, took 10,787 steps, and raised $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Niagara.

'We are all so very proud of raising over $4,000 for our local Alzheimer's society. [We] are also proud that we were able to do so safely, and with social distancing,' said Heather Butler, sales advisor at Lincoln Park. 'Even though it was an individual effort of achieving the 10,787 steps, it was all for the same cause and brought us all together. It was so nice to bring some fun and energy to Lincoln Park.'

Residents completed laps of the main lounge, hallways, and parking lot of Lincoln Park during the month. They needed to complete 54 laps of the main lounge to complete the needed 10,787 steps.

'Residents in their 80s and 90s achieved this!' Heather said proudly.

Team members had a different goal, hoping to do the 10,787 steps in one day. Heather shared that residents supported and cheered team members on as they completed their goal.

'This is a cause that is very near and dear to all of our hearts,' said Heather. 'We would absolutely do this again, and will continue to support and work with the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara.'

Disclaimer

Sienna Senior Living Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
02:09pSIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Lincoln Park raises $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of ..
PU
03/15Sienna Announces March Dividend
GL
03/07SIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Life is a carnival
PU
02/25SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21SIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Superstars February 2021
PU
02/18SIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : posts Q4 loss as pandemic-related expenses hurt bottom l..
AQ
02/18SIENNA SENIOR LIVING  : Reports Q4 AFFO of $13.2 Million, Provides Operations Up..
MT
02/18Sienna Senior Living Inc. Provides Operations Update and Reports 2020 Fourth ..
GL
02/12Sienna Announces February Dividend
GL
01/28SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 671 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,67%
Capitalization 945 M 752 M 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 263
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Duration : Period :
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,50 CAD
Last Close Price 14,09 CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nitin Jain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Hon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Dino Chiesa Chairman
Andrea Luva Moser Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Lugowski Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC.-0.35%761
ORPEA-7.15%7 834
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.14.34%1 273
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.30.25%1 249
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC2.68%843
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-5.03%672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ