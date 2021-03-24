Sienna Senior Living : Lincoln Park raises $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Niagara

10,787 steps - one for each person living with dementia in the Niagara region. To honour the people living with dementia in their community, residents and team members at Lincoln Park Retirement Residence in Grimsby, ON, took 10,787 steps, and raised $4,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Niagara.

'We are all so very proud of raising over $4,000 for our local Alzheimer's society. [We] are also proud that we were able to do so safely, and with social distancing,' said Heather Butler, sales advisor at Lincoln Park. 'Even though it was an individual effort of achieving the 10,787 steps, it was all for the same cause and brought us all together. It was so nice to bring some fun and energy to Lincoln Park.'

Residents completed laps of the main lounge, hallways, and parking lot of Lincoln Park during the month. They needed to complete 54 laps of the main lounge to complete the needed 10,787 steps.

'Residents in their 80s and 90s achieved this!' Heather said proudly.

Team members had a different goal, hoping to do the 10,787 steps in one day. Heather shared that residents supported and cheered team members on as they completed their goal.

'This is a cause that is very near and dear to all of our hearts,' said Heather. 'We would absolutely do this again, and will continue to support and work with the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara.'