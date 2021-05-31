Sienna Senior Living : Superstars May 2021

Each month, we're pausing to recognize some of the outstanding team members who work with us. Thank you for the work you do each day. You are all truly heroes.



Lois Kirby

House Keeper and High Touch Point Cleaner at Traditions of Durham Retirement Residence

'I worked full-time at Traditions of Durham for eight years, and more recently on a casual basis. When the pandemic hit, I came back to support the residence fulltime as a house keeper and high-touch-point cleaner. I love learning about the residents and hearing their stories… I love to sing and chat with the residents, keeping their spirits up as much as I can while completing my daily tasks. To be able to connect with residents and keep everyone safe from COVID-19 is the best part about my job!'

Lindsey Labrash

Nurse Practitioner at Trillium Retirement and Care Community

'My role as a nurse practitioner now involves more strategic planning than ever before… Many colleagues have had personal questions, so I check in with those team members when I am on the floors… Even if it's just a few minutes, I'm happy to support them. I try to remind myself and others to appreciate small wins even when it feels like you are climbing a mountain... I am so incredibly proud of my team for coming together and persevering during a pandemic!'

Christopher Hillis

Director Environmental Services at Owen Hill Care Community

'…There is a lot to do in the span of a day. For almost five years, I've worked hard to keep the care community clean and safe, but since the beginning of the pandemic, this work has become crucial for infection prevention and control. I come in early to disinfect the building before team members arrive, taking a few moments to talk to the residents… Despite the challenges, it's rewarding to help make a difference in the residents' and team members' lives when they need it the most.'

Irma MacDonald

Life Enrichment Coordinator at Waterford Kingston Retirement Residence

I'm proud that we've found ways to maintain residents' daily routines and keep them engaged. Before the pandemic, entertainment was a huge part of life at Waterford Kingston, so I've started using Zoom to safely make performances available to residents. It is so rewarding to overcome these challenges, but my success wouldn't be possible without our amazing team. The saying, 'We're all in this together,' could not be more true here at Waterford Kingston!'