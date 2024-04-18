Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company is engaged in transformative treatments and technologies focused on advancing plastic surgery. The Company provides medical aesthetics products to certified plastic surgeons and patients. It has developed a portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company sells its breast implants, breast tissue expanders, and fat transfer system for reconstruction procedures predominantly to hospitals and surgery centers, and its BIOCORNEUM scar management products to plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other specialties. The Company's brands also include Sientra, Sientra Platinum20, Sientra Full Circle, Sientra Smooth, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX, AlloX2, Anatomical Controlled, BIOCORNEUM, Curve, Dermaspan, Luxe, Softspan, Silishield, AuraClens and Viality.