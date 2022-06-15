Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sientra, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIEN   US82621J1051

SIENTRA, INC.

(SIEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.9879 USD   -6.80%
06:43aSIENTRA : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:38aSIENTRA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14SIENTRA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sientra : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 10, 2022

SIENTRA, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Commission File Number: 001-36709

Delaware 20-5551000

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

420 South Fairview Avenue, Suite 200

Santa Barbara, CA93117

(Address of principal executive offices, with zip code)

(805)562-3500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2.):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share SIEN Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01.

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 10, 2022, Sientra, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Multi-Tenant Office Lease (FSG) (the "Lease") with LBA IV-PPI,LLC ("Landlord") whereby the Company will lease approximately 13,669 square feet at 3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, California (the "Premises"). The Lease has an initial term of ninety-onemonths, commencing on September 1, 2022 (the "Initial Term"). The Company intends to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Premises at the commencement of the Initial Term. The Company will pay a monthly rent of $44,424.25 for the first twelve-month period, $45,756.98 for the second twelve-month period, $47,129.69 for the third twelve-month period, $48,543.58 for the fourth twelve-month period, $49,999.89 for the fifth twelve-month period, $51,499.89 for the sixth twelve-month period, $53,044.89 for the seventh twelve-month period and $54,636.24 for the last six months of the term. The Company will provide as collateral a letter of credit with a face value of $310,969.80.

In addition, the Lease contains customary default provisions, including, without limitation, those relating to payment default and bankruptcy events.

The above description of the Lease does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Lease, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 above is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Multi-Tenant Office Lease (FSG), dated June 10, 2022, by and between Sientra, Inc. and LBA IV-PPI, LLC.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SIENTRA, INC.
Date: June 15, 2022 By:

/s/ Oliver Bennett

Oliver Bennett
General Counsel

Disclaimer

Sientra Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIENTRA, INC.
06:43aSIENTRA : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:38aSIENTRA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
06/14SIENTRA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Sientra To Present At The William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
AQ
05/18Sientra To Participate At The 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conferenc..
AQ
05/13Sientra Files $100 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
05/12SIENTRA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Sientra, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12SIENTRA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (SIEN) SIENTRA Posts Q1 Revenue $21.4M, vs. Street Est of $20.8M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIENTRA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,9 M 61,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart SIENTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sientra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIENTRA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,99 $
Average target price 6,83 $
Spread / Average Target 592%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Menezes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Schmidt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Caroline F. van Hove Executive Chairman
Kim Porter Vice President-Information Technology
Denise Dajles VP-Regulatory, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIENTRA, INC.-73.08%62
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-26.86%180 242
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.47%117 744
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.84%67 366
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.39%33 978
HOYA CORPORATION-26.45%33 913