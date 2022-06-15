Sientra : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
SIEN
Nasdaq Global Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 1.01.
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On June 10, 2022, Sientra, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Multi-Tenant Office Lease (FSG) (the "Lease") with LBA IV-PPI,LLC ("Landlord") whereby the Company will lease approximately 13,669 square feet at 3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, California (the "Premises"). The Lease has an initial term of ninety-onemonths, commencing on September 1, 2022 (the "Initial Term"). The Company intends to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Premises at the commencement of the Initial Term. The Company will pay a monthly rent of $44,424.25 for the first twelve-month period, $45,756.98 for the second twelve-month period, $47,129.69 for the third twelve-month period, $48,543.58 for the fourth twelve-month period, $49,999.89 for the fifth twelve-month period, $51,499.89 for the sixth twelve-month period, $53,044.89 for the seventh twelve-month period and $54,636.24 for the last six months of the term. The Company will provide as collateral a letter of credit with a face value of $310,969.80.
In addition, the Lease contains customary default provisions, including, without limitation, those relating to payment default and bankruptcy events.
The above description of the Lease does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Lease, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 2.03.
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation of a Registrant.
The information set forth under Item 1.01 above is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
10.1
Multi-Tenant Office Lease (FSG), dated June 10, 2022, by and between Sientra, Inc. and LBA IV-PPI, LLC.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.