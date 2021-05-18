Log in
SIENTRA, INC.

Sientra to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

05/18/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced that members of management are scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Event: William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Event: 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the Sientra website at www.sientra.com.

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
ir@sientra.com


