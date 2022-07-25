Log in
    BSRR   US82620P1021

SIERRA BANCORP

(BSRR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
21.83 USD   -0.95%
SIERRA BANCORP : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022 - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT
SIERRA BANCORP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022

Porterville, CA - July 25, 2022 - Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company increased net income by $1.8 million, or 24%.

For the first six months of 2022, the Company recognized net income of $16.6 million as compared to $22.8 million for the same period in 2021. The Company's financial performance metrics for the first half of 2022 include an annualized return on average equity of 10.10%, a return on average assets of 0.98%, and diluted earnings per share of $1.10.

"In this uncertain time of volatile interest rates and higher inflation, the strength of our loyal customer base provides us with a foundation of core deposits that position us to prudently increase loan production. I believe that these fundamentals remain a critical part of our success," stated Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO. "It is through our entire banking team's efforts that we continue to post solid financial results, and this last quarter is no exception with a 24% increase in net income on a linked quarter basis. Thanks to our strong capital position, recently expanded lending teams, and our low-cost core deposit base, we are excited about our prospects in the second half of 2022!" McPhaill concluded.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the second quarter of 2021)

Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 2%, due primarily to a $0.4 million increase in interest expense from the issuance of subordinated debt during the third quarter of 2021 and higher cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities due to the recent increases in the prime interest rate.
Noninterest income increased $3.8 million, primarily due to a $3.2 million gain on sale of other assets, $0.4 million in life insurance proceeds, a $0.2 million recovery on an acquired loan, and a $1.0 million recovery of prior year legal expenses, partially offset by a $1.4 million negative variance in corporate owned life insurance with income linked to the Company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan.
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $2.5 million under the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, as compared to a $2.1 million benefit under the incurred loss model in the same quarter of 2021, for a net increase of $4.6 million. This is driven primarily from the replacement of allowance due to $2.3 million in net loan charge offs during the second quarter of 2022.
All capital ratios remain well above the regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution. The Community Bank Leverage ratio was 11.72% for Bank of the Sierra. The Sierra Bancorp leverage ratio was 10.45%.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 2

Our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share on July 21, 2022. This is the 94th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Sierra Bancorp. The cash dividend is payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.

Linked Quarter Changes (comparisons to the three months ended March 31, 2022)

Net income improved by $1.8 million, or 24%, driven mostly by a $1.8 million increase in net interest income, and higher noninterest income, offset by unfavorable changes in the provision for credit losses and noninterest expense. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher average earning assets and a 22 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 5 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income increased by $4.4 million, or 72%, for same reasons as outlined in the quarterly comparison above.
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases increased $1.9 million to $2.5 million due mostly to charge-offs in the second quarter as the quantitative and qualitative components of the allowance for credit losses remained consistent with the prior quarter.
Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 10%, mostly in other operating expense, due to a $0.7 million increase in other expense due to a proactive approach to a regulatory change in the treatment of non-sufficient fund charges on representments, a $0.4 million increase in recruitment costs for our new lending teams, and a $0.3 million increase in postage and supplies due to mailing of new account agreements to customers.

Year to-Date Changes (comparisons to the first six-months of 2021)

Net income decreased by $6.2 million due mostly to a $5.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses, as well as lower net interest income on a change in mix of average earning assets, partially offset by higher noninterest income.
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $3.1 million, an increase of $5.0 million, due to a change from the incurred loss method to the current expected credit loss method, coupled with higher charge-offs in 2022 on two loan relationships.
Net interest income decreased by $4.4 million, or 8%, due mostly to the change in mix of interest earning assets with average loan balances increasing and investments increasing. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was higher due to increases in index rates on certain floating rate liabilities.
Noninterest income increased $3.1 million, or 23%, for the same reasons as noted above in the quarterly comparison, combined with a $1.0 million gain on the sale of investment securities, and a $2.6 million negative variance in BOLI income tied to our nonqualified deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2021)

Total assets were relatively unchanged at $3.4 billion with increases in loans and investments partially offset by lower cash balances.
Deposits increased by $69.4 million, or 2%. The growth in deposits came primarily from noninterest-bearing or low-cost transaction and savings accounts, while higher-cost time deposits increased $5.9 million.
Gross loans increased $32.9 million due predominantly to the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo single family mortgage loan pool purchases. These mortgage loan pool purchases were offset by $201.8 million in loan maturities, charge-offs and payoffs. Organic loan production for the first half of 2022 was $142.1 million, a 61% increase, as compared to $88.3 million for the comparative period in 2021, as the new lending teams hired earlier in the year have been gaining traction in our market.
Investment securities increased $52.3 million, or 5%. On April 1, 2022, the Company transferred $162.1 million of "available-for-sale" investment securities to "held-to-maturity". The securities were transferred at fair market value on the date of transfer. The transfer was initiated to partially insulate other comprehensive income and equity from changes in interest rates. This transfer had no impact on net income, and future price changes on these securities due to changes in interest rates will not affect capital.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 3

Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

As of or for the

As of or for the

three months ended

six months ended

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Net income

$

9,204

$

7,407

$

11,708

$

16,611

$

22,786

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.49

$

0.76

$

1.10

$

1.48

Return on average assets

1.07%

0.88%

1.42%

0.98%

1.41%

Return on average equity

11.68%

8.64%

13.29%

10.10%

13.11%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

3.40%

3.21%

3.60%

3.31%

3.76%

Yield on average loans and leases

4.31%

4.32%

4.57%

4.31%

4.55%

Cost of average total deposits

0.11%

0.08%

0.09%

0.10%

0.09%

Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1)

59.19%

67.08%

58.79%

62.70%

57.57%

Total assets

$

3,396,635

$

3,418,854

$

3,272,048

$

3,396,635

$

3,272,048

Loans & leases net of deferred fees

$

2,021,581

$

1,982,131

$

2,140,961

$

2,021,581

$

2,140,961

Noninterest demand deposits

$

1,120,413

$

1,104,691

$

1,073,833

$

1,120,413

$

1,073,833

Total deposits

$

2,850,999

$

2,864,943

$

2,775,914

$

2,850,999

$

2,775,914

Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits

39.3%

38.6%

38.7%

39.3%

38.7%

Shareholders' equity / total assets

8.8%

9.5%

10.9%

8.8%

10.9%

Tangible common equity ratio (2)

8.0%

8.7%

10.1%

8.0%

10.1%

Book value per share

$

19.82

$

21.59

$

23.21

$

19.82

$

23.21

Tangible book value per share (2)

$

17.82

$

19.58

$

21.19

$

17.82

$

21.19

(1) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this document

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $26.6 million, for the second quarter of 2022, a $0.6 million decrease, or 2% under the second quarter of 2021, and decreased $4.4 million, or 8% to $51.3 million for the first six months of 2022 relative to the same period in 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, growth in average interest-earning assets totaled $117.5 million, or 4%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. The yield on these balances was 11 basis points lower for the same period. Average loan balances decreased $173.0 million with a 26 basis point decrease in yield, while average investment balances increased $290.6 million with a 79 basis point increase in yield, mostly due to a $388.9 million increase in average collateralized loan obligation balances which have variable rates. There was a 13 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period.

Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods decreased due to the change in mix on interest earning assets, compounded by an increase in interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. There was a $293.5 million, or 13% decline in average loan and lease balances yielding 24 basis points less for the same period, while average investment balances increased $451.0 million yielding 28 basis points higher for the same period. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $86.8 million, of which $49.2 million is attributed to the issuance of subordinated debt in the third quarter of 2021, with an 11 basis point overall increase in yield. The net impact of the mix and rate change was a 45 basis point decrease in our net interest margin for the six-months ending June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 4

Interest expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.7 million, or 80%, relative to the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, compared to the first six months of 2021, interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 63%, to $2.9 million. The increase in interest expense is attributable to the issuance of subordinated debt combined with an increase in interest rates paid on certain deposits. Some of the increase in interest expense was mitigated by a favorable shift in deposit mix as the average balance on higher cost time deposits declined by $73.8 million or 17% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, and by $116.1 million or 25% for the six months ending 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, while lower or no cost average transaction and savings accounts increased $153.5 million or 6% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and increased by $205.2 million or 9% over the comparable year to date periods.

Our net interest margin was 3.40% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.21% for the linked quarter and 3.60% for the second quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 relative to a benefit of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $3.1 million in 2022 as compared to a benefit of $1.9 million for the same period in 2021. The Company's $4.6 million, increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021, and the $5.0 million year to date increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, compared to the same period in 2021was primarily due to the impact of $4.1 million in net charge-offs in the first six months of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily related to a single office building loan relationship that was sold at a discount due to an increased risk of default that would have likely led to a prolonged collection period. For the first six months, the increase in net charge-offs also included a single dairy loan relationship that defaulted in late March 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $3.8 million, or 58%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same quarter in 2021 and increased $3.1 million, or 23% for the comparable year-to-date periods. The quarterly comparison includes $3.2 million in non-recurring gains resulting from the sale of Visa B stock of $2.6 million and a small business investment company fund investment of $0.6 million, as well as $0.4 million in life insurance proceeds, a $1.0 million recovery of prior year legal expenses, and a $0.2 million gain from a recovery on an acquired loan. In addition, the year-to-date comparison reflects a $1.0 million gain on the sale of investment securities. These favorable adjustments to the quarter and year-to-date comparisons were partially offset by unfavorable declines of $1.4 million and $2.6 million respectively, in the value of separate account corporate-owned life insurance assets tied to non-qualified deferred compensation plans. Investments in the separate account variable life insurance policies are invested in a similar proportionate mix of asset classes that our deferred compensation participants have elected, with the exception of participant elections in a fixed income account. Such election by plan participants in the fixed income account is ignored which creates greater volatility of the corporate owned life insurance asset value as compared to the related liability balance for deferred compensation.

Service charges on customer deposit account income increased by $0.5 million, or 18%, to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021. This service charge income was $0.8 million higher, or 14% in the first six months of 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021. These increases in the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons are primarily a result of increased analysis fees and overdraft income. Overdraft fees and returned check charges increased $0.2 million to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, and increased $0.4 million to $2.7 million for the first six months of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $1.9 million, or 9%, in the second quarter of 2022 relative to the second quarter of 2021, and by $1.8 million, or 4%, in the first six months of 2022 as compared to the first six months of 2021.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 5

Salaries and Benefits were $1.3 million, or 13%, higher in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021 and $2.0 million, or 9% higher for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The reason for this increase is primarily due to increased salary expense due to the strategic hiring of lending and management staff for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons.

Occupancy expenses were $0.2 million lower for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in 2021 and $0.4 million lower for the first half of 2022 as compared to the first half of 2021. The primary reason for this decrease was from a decrease in premises depreciation due to the sale of a branch building which was closed in the third quarter of 2021.

Other noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 11% for the second quarter 2022 as compared to the second quarter in 2021, and increased $0.2 million, or 2% for the first half of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The variance for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was driven by a $0.7 million accrual for restitution payments to customers charged nonsufficient fund fees in the past five years for representments. This accrual was established after the FDIC published its position in how such representments are characterized for regulatory purposes. The Company also incurred higher costs of $0.3 million associated with postage and mailing of new account agreements to customers. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, the Company will no longer charge customers for returned item fees, commonly referred to as nonsufficient fund fees. In addition, the Company increased overdraft privilege for both commercial and consumer customers but will limit the number of daily overdraft fees to four per day (previously five per day) and will no longer charge a fee for continuous overdrafts (previously a $35 charge after the 10th consecutive day an account is in an overdraft position). These changes to our nonsufficient fund fees, overdraft fees and overdraft privilege program are not expected to have a material impact on deposit fee income.

In addition, there was a $0.4 million increase in recruitment costs associated with new lending teams and management staff. For the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons, decreases in deferred compensation expense for directors, which is linked to the changes in life insurance income, partially offset the increases.

The Company's provision for income taxes was 26.3% of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2022 relative to 25.3% in the second quarter of 2021, and 26.6% of pre-tax income for the first half of 2022 relative to 25.4% for the same period in 2021. The increase in effective tax rate for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons is due to the volatility in the Corporate Owned Life Insurance asset value associated with our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. In the second quarter and first half of 2022, the investments associated with the non-qualified deferred compensation plans declined in value, resulting in a non-deductible expense as compared to an increase in value generating non-taxable income for the second quarter, and first half of 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Balance sheet changes during the first half of 2022 include an increase in total assets of $25.6 million, or 1%, primarily a result of a $32.9 million increase gross loan balances, a $52.3 million increase in investment securities, a $14.6 million increase in other equity investments, including Low Income Housing Tax Credit Funds, SBA loan funds and limited partnerships, a $28.3 million increase in deferred tax assets, and a $18.9 million increase in cash and due from banks. These changes were partially offset by a $114.6 million decrease in short term investments, primarily overnight investments.

The increase in gross loan balances as compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily a result of an increase in 1-4 family residential real estate loans, mostly from the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo mortgage loans and a $12.8 million organic increase in multi-family residential loans. Counterbalancing these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with higher loan production. In particular, there was a $20.4 million net decrease in construction loans, a $9.9 million net decline in commercial real estate loans, a $37.0 million net reduction in commercial and industrial loans, a $43.0 million unfavorable change in mortgage warehouse line utilization, and a $10.2 net decline in agricultural loans. Further, SBA PPP loan forgiveness resulted in a $23.6 million decline in loan balances, included in the commercial and industrial variance noted above.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 6

As indicated in the loan roll forward below, new credit extended for the second quarter of 2022, increased $97.0 million over the linked quarter to $119.6 million and increased $97.9 million over the same period in 2021. This organic loan growth is attributable to the new agricultural and commercial real estate lending teams added earlier this year. Contributing to our organic growth, loans purchased totaled $173.1 million, however we had $201.8 million in loan paydowns and maturities, along with a $43.0 million decrease in mortgage warehouse line utilization and a $37.4 million decrease in line of credit utilization.

LOAN ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

For the three months ended:

For the six months ended:

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Gross loans beginning balance

$

1,983,331

$

1,989,726

$

2,288,468

$

1,989,726

$

2,463,111

New credit extended

119,553

22,543

21,698

142,096

88,294

Loan purchases

46,364

126,718

-

173,082

-

Changes in line of credit utilization

(17,837)

(19,553)

(17,071)

(37,390)

(39,657)

Change in mortgage warehouse

956

(44,005)

(37,588)

(43,049)

(157,327)

Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (1)

(109,705)

(92,098)

(110,711)

(201,803)

(209,625)

Gross loans ending balance

2,022,662

1,983,331

2,144,796

2,022,662

2,144,796

Deferred costs and (fees), net

(1,081)

(1,200)

(3,835)

(1,081)

(3,835)

Loans, net of deferred costs and (fees)

$

2,021,581

$

1,982,131

$

2,140,961

$

2,021,581

$

2,140,961

(1) Includes $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the second quarter of 2022.

Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $199.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $242.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and consumer overdraft lines, was 61.2% at June 30, 2022 and 61.0% at December 31, 2021. Mortgage warehouse utilization declined significantly to 12% at June 30, 2022, as compared to 28% at December 31, 2021. It should be noted that approximately $278.0 million of the mortgage warehouse lines were moved to repurchase agreement lines that provide stronger credit protection to the Company, as well as more favorable regulatory capital treatment as these repurchase lines are not considered off-balance sheet commitments.

PPP loans continue to decline as borrowers receive forgiveness on these loans. There were 107 loans for $8.2 million outstanding at June 30, 2022, compared to 440 loans for $31.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposit balances reflect growth of $69.4 million, or 2%, during the first six months of 2022. Core non-maturity deposits increased by $63.5 million, or 3%, while customer time deposits increased by $5.9 million, or 2%. Wholesale brokered deposits were unchanged at $60.0 million. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at June 30, 2022, increased to 39.3%, as compared to 39.0% at December 31, 2021. Other interest-bearing liabilities of $202.6 million on June 30, 2022 consisted of $118.0 million in customer repurchase agreements, $35.4 million in trust preferred securities and $49.2 million in subordinated debentures.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 7

The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands):

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

161,875

$

257,528

Unpledged investment securities

839,833

806,132

Excess pledged securities

38,245

47,024

FHLB borrowing availability

830,615

787,519

Unsecured lines of credit

305,000

305,000

Funds available through fed discount window

32,762

50,608

Totals

$

2,208,330

$

2,253,811

Total capital of $299.0 million at June 30, 2022 reflects a decrease of $63.4 million, or 18%, relative to year-end 2021. The decrease in equity during the first half of 2022 was due to the addition of $16.6 million in net income, offset by a $61.6 million unfavorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, a one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022 for $7.3 million, $4.9 million in share repurchases and net of $7.0 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to stock options exercised and restricted stock compensation recognized during the quarter.

The Company's strong liquidity position enabled the transfer of $162.1 million of "available-for-sale" investment securities to "held-to-maturity" classification effective April 1, 2022. The transfer was initiated to reduce the effect of future rate increases on the available-for-sale portfolio, mark-to-market adjustments, comprehensive income and equity.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed assets, increased by $25.1 million to $29.7 million for the first half of 2022. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans increased to 1.47% at June 30, 2022 from 0.23% at December 31, 2021. The increase resulted from an increase in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of a downgrade in the first quarter of 2022 of one loan relationship in the dairy industry consisting of four separate loans. All the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $22.8 million at June 30, 2022, as compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2021. The $8.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases during the first half of 2022 is due to a $9.5 million one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022, a $3.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and leases, and net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million. In the second quarter of 2022, net loan charge-offs were $2.3 million, including $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the quarter. Such loan was an office building that had previously had interest deferred under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Included in the charge-off was $0.7 million of deferred interest that was not contractually due at the time of sale. Given the potential of a prolonged work-out process with the customer, management determined that the best long-term course of action would be sell this loan rather than waiting for it to become noncurrent and begin a foreclosure process.

The allowance was 1.13% of gross loans at June 30, 2022, and 0.72% of gross loans at December 31, 2021. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans and leases outstanding as of June 30, 2022, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 8

service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future de­velopments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully de­ploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 9

STATEMENT OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

ASSETS

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Cash and due from banks

$

161,875

$

253,534

$

257,528

$

422,350

$

373,902

Investment securities

Available-for-sale, at fair value

864,178

1,025,032

973,314

732,312

607,474

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

161,399

-

-

-

-

Real estate loans

1-4 family residential construction

5,542

8,800

21,369

34,720

37,165

Other construction/land

20,816

24,633

25,299

25,512

27,682

1-4 family - closed-end

429,109

398,871

289,457

220,240

106,599

Equity lines

25,260

23,389

26,588

31,341

33,334

Multi-family residential

66,367

59,711

53,458

55,628

58,230

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

312,060

331,764

334,446

345,116

359,021

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

898,159

857,051

882,888

995,921

1,048,153

Farmland

101,675

98,865

106,706

124,446

125,783

Total real estate loans

1,858,988

1,803,084

1,740,211

1,832,924

1,795,967

Agricultural production loans

28,660

31,663

33,990

43,296

42,952

Commercial and industrial

72,616

87,173

109,791

132,292

150,632

Mortgage warehouse lines

58,134

57,178

101,184

126,486

150,351

Consumer loans

4,264

4,233

4,550

4,828

4,894

Gross loans and leases

2,022,662

1,983,331

1,989,726

2,139,826

2,144,796

Deferred loan and lease fees

(1,081)

(1,200)

(1,865)

(2,612)

(3,835)

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(22,802)

(22,530)

(14,256)

(15,617)

(16,421)

Net loans and leases

1,998,779

1,959,601

1,973,605

2,121,597

2,124,540

Bank premises and equipment

22,937

23,239

23,571

24,490

25,949

Other assets

187,467

157,448

142,996

141,990

140,183

Total assets

$

3,396,635

$

3,418,854

$

3,371,014

$

3,442,739

$

3,272,048

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

Noninterest demand deposits

$

1,120,413

$

1,104,691

$

1,084,544

$

1,111,411

$

1,073,833

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

736,034

776,457

744,553

765,823

752,137

Savings deposits

482,140

480,178

450,785

451,248

435,076

Money market deposits

152,596

149,918

147,793

141,348

133,977

Customer time deposits

299,816

293,699

293,897

290,816

295,891

Wholesale brokered deposits

60,000

60,000

60,000

60,000

85,000

Total deposits

2,850,999

2,864,943

2,781,572

2,820,646

2,775,914

Long-term debt

49,173

49,151

49,141

49,221

-

Subordinated debentures

35,392

35,347

35,302

35,258

35,213

Other interest-bearing liabilities

118,014

107,760

106,937

92,553

70,535

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

3,053,578

3,057,201

2,972,952

2,997,678

2,881,662

Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments

893

1,040

203

203

193

Other liabilities

43,117

34,922

35,365

80,351

32,464

Total capital

299,047

325,691

362,494

364,507

357,729

Total liabilities and capital

$

3,396,635

$

3,418,854

$

3,371,014

$

3,442,739

$

3,272,048

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 10

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Goodwill

$

27,357

$

27,357

$

27,357

$

27,357

$

27,357

Core deposit intangible

2,769

3,022

3,275

3,527

3,780

Total intangible assets

$

30,126

$

30,379

$

30,632

$

30,884

$

31,137

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Non-accruing loans

$

29,745

$

30,446

$

4,522

$

6,788

$

7,276

Foreclosed assets

2

93

93

93

774

Total nonperforming assets

$

29,747

$

30,539

$

4,615

$

6,881

$

8,050

Performing TDR's (not included in NPA's)

$

4,714

$

4,568

$

4,910

$

5,509

$

10,774

Net (recoveries) / charge offs

$

4,056

$

1,778

$

(168)

$

(329)

$

(533)

Past due & still accruing (30-89)

$

1,037

$

2,809

$

2,013

$

380

$

3,197

Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.47%

1.54%

0.23%

0.32%

0.34%

NPA's to loans plus foreclosed assets

1.47%

1.54%

0.23%

0.32%

0.38%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to loans

1.13%

1.14%

0.72%

0.73%

0.77%

SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Shareholders' equity / total assets

8.8%

9.5%

10.8%

10.6%

10.9%

Gross loans / deposits

70.9%

69.2%

71.5%

75.9%

77.3%

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

39.3%

38.6%

39.0%

39.4%

38.7%

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 11

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

For the three months ended:

For the six months ended:

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Interest income

$

28,206

$

26,081

$

28,092

$

54,287

$

57,550

Interest expense

1,621

1,325

903

2,945

1,806

Net interest income

26,585

24,756

27,189

51,342

55,744

Provision / (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases

2,548

600

(2,100)

3,148

(1,850)

Benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments

(147)

(94)

-

(241)

-

Provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities

18

-

-

18

-

Net interest income after provision

24,166

24,250

29,289

48,417

57,594

Service charges

3,204

3,040

2,725

6,245

5,491

BOLI (expense) income

(582)

(645)

814

(1,228)

1,397

Gain on sale of investments

-

1,032

-

1,032

-

Other noninterest income

7,817

2,636

3,073

10,453

6,554

Total noninterest income

10,439

6,063

6,612

16,502

13,442

Salaries and benefits

11,745

11,805

10,425

23,550

21,576

Occupancy expense

2,406

2,294

2,626

4,699

5,112

Other noninterest expenses

7,962

6,074

7,184

14,037

13,818

Total noninterest expense

22,113

20,173

20,235

42,286

40,506

Income before taxes

12,492

10,140

15,666

22,633

30,530

Provision for income taxes

3,288

2,733

3,958

6,022

7,744

Net income

$

9,204

$

7,407

$

11,708

$

16,611

$

22,786

TAX DATA

Tax-exempt muni income

$

1,854

$

1,726

$

1,517

$

3,581

$

2,967

Interest income - fully tax equivalent

$

28,699

$

26,540

$

28,495

$

55,239

$

58,339

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 12

PER SHARE DATA

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended:

For the six months ended:

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Basic earnings per share

$

0.62

$

0.49

$

0.77

$

1.11

$

1.49

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.49

$

0.76

$

1.10

$

1.48

Common dividends

$

0.23

$

0.23

$

0.21

$

0.46

$

0.42

Weighted average shares outstanding

14,931,701

15,021,138

15,243,698

14,976,774

15,242,451

Weighted average diluted shares

15,004,017

15,120,990

15,375,825

15,063,804

15,365,966

Book value per basic share (EOP)

$

19.82

$

21.59

$

23.21

$

19.82

$

23.21

Tangible book value per share (EOP)

$

17.82

$

19.58

$

21.19

$

17.82

$

21.19

Common shares outstanding (EOP)

15,090,792

15,086,032

15,410,763

15,090,792

15,410,763

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended:

For the six months ended:

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Return on average equity

11.68%

8.64%

13.29%

10.10%

13.11%

Return on average assets

1.07%

0.88%

1.42%

0.98%

1.41%

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)

3.40%

3.21%

3.60%

3.31%

3.76%

Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent)¹

59.19%

67.08%

58.79%

62.70%

57.57%

Net charge offs (recoveries) to avg loans (not annualized)

0.11%

0.09%

(0.01)%

0.20%

(0.02)%

(1) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

Total stockholders' equity

$

299,047

$

325,691

$

357,729

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

30,126

30,379

31,137

Tangible common equity

$

268,921

$

295,312

$

326,592

Total assets

$

3,396,635

$

3,418,854

$

3,272,048

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

30,126

30,379

31,137

Tangible assets

$

3,366,509

$

3,388,475

$

3,240,911

Common shares outstanding

15,090,792

15,086,032

15,410,763

Book value per common share

$

19.82

$

21.59

$

23.21

Tangible book value per common share

$

17.82

$

19.58

$

21.19

Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets

8.80%

9.53%

10.93%

Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets)

7.99%

8.72%

10.08%

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 13

NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

For the three months ended:

For the six months ended:

Noninterest income:

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

3,204

$

3,040

$

2,725

$

6,245

$

5,491

Debit card fees

2,161

2,056

2,235

4,218

-

Bank-owned life insurance

(582)

(645)

814

(1,228)

1,397

Other service charges and fees

732

696

993

1,462

5,611

Gain on sale of securities

-

1,032

-

1,032

-

Loss on tax credit investment

(113)

(113)

(114)

-

-

Other

5,037

(3)

(41)

4,773

943

Total noninterest income

$

10,439

$

6,063

$

6,612

$

16,502

$

13,442

As a % of average interest earning assets (1)

1.31%

0.77%

0.86%

1.04%

0.89%

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

$

11,745

$

11,805

$

10,425

$

23,550

$

21,576

Occupancy costs

Furniture & equipment

511

454

453

964

905

Premises

1,895

1,840

2,173

3,735

4,207

Advertising and marketing costs

449

406

292

855

612

Data processing costs

1,525

1,485

1,513

3,010

2,939

Deposit services costs

2,417

2,245

2,282

4,662

4,350

Loan services costs

Loan processing

186

111

65

297

234

Foreclosed assets

92

(5)

(10)

87

98

Other operating costs

Telephone & data communications

377

444

668

821

1,048

Postage & mail

223

56

109

279

193

Other

1,447

419

337

1,868

799

Professional services costs

Legal & accounting services

673

546

682

1,219

1,125

Other professional service

259

143

1,004

402

1,899

Stationery & supply costs

116

85

73

201

151

Sundry & tellers

198

139

169

336

370

Total noninterest expense

$

22,113

$

20,173

$

20,235

$

42,286

$

40,506

As a % of average interest earning assets (1)

2.78%

2.57%

2.64%

2.67%

2.68%

Efficiency ratio (2)(3)

59.19%

67.08%

58.79%

62.70%

57.58%

(1) Annualized
(2) Tax equivalent
(3) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 14

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

For the quarter ended

For the quarter ended

For the quarter ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Balance (1)

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate (2)

Average Balance (1)

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate (2)

Average Balance (1)

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate (2)

Assets

Investments:

Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from's

$ 146,287

$ 270

0.74%

$ 194,846

$ 93

0.19%

$ 308,453

$ 85

0.11%

Taxable

752,693

4,477

2.39%

744,599

3,490

1.90%

340,690

1,573

1.85%

Non-taxable

284,198

1,854

3.31%

294,409

1,726

3.01%

243,461

1,517

3.16%

Total investments

1,183,178

6,601

2.40%

1,233,854

5,309

1.90%

892,604

3,175

1.61%

Loans and leases: (3)

Real estate

1,844,367

19,659

4.28%

1,753,394

18,326

4.24%

1,825,600

21,015

4.62%

Agricultural production

30,466

232

3.05%

33,986

302

3.60%

43,959

408

3.72%

Commercial

80,533

980

4.88%

97,127

1,398

5.84%

166,554

2,124

5.12%

Consumer

4,264

207

19.47%

4,448

206

18.78%

4,978

193

15.55%

Mortgage warehouse lines

49,884

493

3.96%

61,255

510

3.38%

142,348

1,151

3.24%

Other

2,354

34

5.79%

1,485

30

8.19%

1,460

26

7.14%

Total loans and leases

2,011,868

21,605

4.31%

1,951,695

20,772

4.32%

2,184,899

24,917

4.57%

Total interest earning assets (4)

3,195,046

$ 28,206

3.60%

3,185,549

$ 26,081

3.38%

3,077,503

$ 28,092

3.71%

Other earning assets

15,628

15,679

15,438

Non-earning assets

239,803

210,724

209,218

Total assets

$ 3,450,477

$ 3,411,952

$ 3,302,159

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Interest-bearing deposits:

Demand deposits

$ 221,322

$ 120

0.22%

$ 202,962

$ 106

0.21%

$ 161,871

$ 91

0.23%

NOW

542,915

82

0.06%

546,280

82

0.06%

601,339

116

0.08%

Savings accounts

480,654

70

0.06%

467,700

67

0.06%

424,512

59

0.06%

Money market

155,574

23

0.06%

151,339

23

0.06%

139,336

30

0.09%

Time deposits

295,850

441

0.60%

293,684

234

0.32%

337,270

262

0.30%

Wholesale brokered deposits

60,000

48

0.32%

60,000

48

0.32%

92,418

61

0.26%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,756,315

784

0.18%

1,721,965

560

0.13%

1,756,746

619

0.14%

Borrowed funds:

Other interest-bearing liabilities

112,586

77

0.27%

105,238

82

0.31%

61,186

39

0.26%

Long-term debt

49,160

430

3.51%

49,143

428

3.53%

-

-

0.00%

Subordinated debentures

35,365

330

3.74%

35,320

255

2.93%

35,185

245

2.79%

Total borrowed funds

197,111

837

1.70%

189,701

765

1.64%

96,371

284

1.18%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,953,426

1,621

0.33%

1,911,666

1,325

0.28%

1,853,117

903

0.20%

Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

1,132,601

1,093,709

1,052,494

Other liabilities

48,458

59,026

43,095

Shareholders' equity

315,992

347,551

353,453

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,450,477

$ 3,411,952

$ 3,302,159

Interest income/interest earning assets

3.60%

3.38%

3.71%

Interest expense/interest earning assets

0.20%

0.17%

0.11%

Net interest income and margin (5)

$ 26,585

3.40%

$ 24,756

3.21%

$ 27,189

3.60%

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.4 million and $1.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Sierra Bancorp Financial Results

July 25, 2022

Page 15

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)

For the six months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average
Balance (1)

Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate (2)

Average
Balance (1)

Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate (2)

Assets

Investments:

Interest-earning due from banks

$

170,432

$

363

0.43%

$

193,120

$

104

0.11%

Taxable

756,061

7,966

2.12%

329,029

3,150

1.93%

Non-taxable

281,882

3,581

3.24%

235,204

2,967

3.22%

Total investments

1,208,375

11,910

2.15%

757,353

6,221

1.87%

Loans and leases:(3)

Real estate

$

1,799,132

$

37,984

4.26%

$

1,852,330

$

42,407

4.62%

Agricultural

32,216

534

3.34%

45,050

827

3.70%

Commercial

88,784

2,378

5.40%

179,036

4,575

5.15%

Consumer

4,355

413

19.12%

5,199

389

15.09%

Mortgage warehouse lines

55,538

1,003

3.64%

192,329

3,078

3.23%

Other

1,922

65

6.82%

1,523

53

7.02%

Total loans and leases

1,981,947

42,377

4.31%

2,275,467

51,329

4.55%

Total interest earning assets (4)

3,190,322

54,287

3.49%

3,032,820

57,550

3.88%

Other earning assets

15,654

14,363

Non-earning assets

225,345

205,187

Total assets

$

3,431,321

$

3,252,370

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Interest-bearing deposits:

Demand deposits

$

212,193

$

226

0.21%

$

146,403

$

164

0.23%

NOW

544,589

164

0.06%

585,344

217

0.07%

Savings accounts

474,213

137

0.06%

407,894

112

0.06%

Money market

153,469

46

0.06%

137,887

60

0.09%

Time deposits

294,773

675

0.46%

374,636

551

0.30%

Brokered deposits

60,000

96

0.32%

96,188

123

0.26%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,739,237

1,344

0.16%

1,748,352

1,227

0.14%

Borrowed funds:

Other interest-bearing liabilities

108,932

159

0.29%

62,312

86

0.28%

Long-term debt

49,152

857

3.52%

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

35,342

585

3.34%

35,164

493

2.83%

Total borrowed funds

193,426

1,601

1.67%

97,476

579

1.20%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,932,663

2,945

0.31%

1,845,828

1,806

0.20%

Demand deposits - noninterest-bearing

1,113,262

1,015,023

Other liabilities

53,712

41,156

Shareholders' equity

331,684

350,363

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,431,321

$

3,252,370

Interest income/interest earning assets

3.49%

3.88%

Interest expense/interest earning assets

0.18%

0.12%

Net interest income and margin(5)

$

51,342

3.31%

$

55,744

3.76%

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.8 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

#####################################

Disclaimer

Sierra Bancorp published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
