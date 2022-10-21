Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sierra Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSRR   US82620P1021

SIERRA BANCORP

(BSRR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
20.69 USD   -1.99%
08:04aSierra Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/01Sierra Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29SIERRA BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/21/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to six hundred and thirty thousand (630,000) shares of its outstanding common stock, from time to time, commencing after the current share repurchase program expires on October 31, 2022, and continuing until October 31, 2023. This share repurchase program replaces and supersedes the prior share repurchase program. Shares may be repurchased in open-market transactions or privately negotiated transactions executed in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. The timing of the repurchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements, and market conditions. The Board further authorized Management to enter into a 10b5-1 Plan with a nationally recognized broker-dealer to facilitate share repurchases as appropriate.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and will be paid on November 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 95th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and two loan production offices, located in Northern California in Roseville and the California Central Coast in Templeton. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the Company’s ability to maintain dividend payments or increase dividend payouts to shareholders, the Company’s ability to generate adequate financial results, our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, the health of the national and local economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, closure or consolidation, changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Category: Financial
Source: Sierra Bancorp


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIERRA BANCORP
08:04aSierra Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/01Sierra Bancorp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29SIERRA BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25Sierra Bancorp : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022..
PU
07/25Tranche Update on Sierra Bancorp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 22, 2021.
CI
07/25Sierra Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
07/25Sierra Bancorp : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25Sierra Bancorp Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and First Six Months of 202..
BU
07/25North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -2-
DJ
07/22Sierra Bancorp : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIERRA BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 37,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SIERRA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sierra Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,69 $
Average target price 24,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher G. Treece Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Jennifer A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP-23.79%309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251