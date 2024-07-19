Sierra Bancorp-Bank of the Sierra Compensation Committee Charter

Statement of Purpose

Each of the respective Boards of Directors (individually a "Board", and collectively, the "Boards") of Sierra Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Sierra ("Bank") (jointly, the "Company") have established a Compensation Committee (individually, a "Committee" and collectively, the "Committees") in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities.

The Committees are duly constituted through the delegation of each Boards' authority via its charter and by-laws. The Committees shall meet simultaneously to address matters affecting the Company but will meet separately if necessary to address issues that are relevant to one entity but not the other, or to consider transactions between the two entities or other matters where Sierra Bancorp and the Bank may have different interests.

The Committees are responsible for overseeing and making recommendations to the Sierra Bancorp Board of Directors ("Board") concerning the compensation of the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and other executive officers and members of the Board, as well as all compensation and/or benefit plans for such officers and directors. This oversight shall include ensuring that all compensation and benefit policies and programs comply with applicable laws and listing requirements of any exchange on which the Company's securities are traded. The Committee shall also monitor the performance of the Company's executive officers in relation to applicable corporate goals and strategies and make recommendations to ensure that compensation and benefits are at levels that enable the Company to attract and retain high quality employees for executive management and corporate governance.

When and as required by Nasdaq corporate governance standards, the Company shall certify to Nasdaq that it has adopted this formal, written compensation committee charter.

Committee Membership

Subject to the standards required by Nasdaq's corporate governance requirements (Rule 5600 and following), the Committee shall consist of no fewer than three directors of the Company, each of whom shall (i) meet the independence requirements of Nasdaq and (ii) qualify as "non-employee directors" as defined in Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). In addition, in affirmatively determining the independence of any director who will serve on the Committee, the Board must consider all factors specifically relevant to determining whether a director has a relationship to the Company which is material