Board Credit Committee Charter

Statement of Purpose

Each of the respective Boards of Directors (individually a "Board", and collectively, the "Boards") of Sierra Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Sierra ("Bank") (jointly, the "Company") have established a Board Credit Committee (individually, a "Committee" and collectively, the "Committees") in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities with respect to enterprise-wide credit and lending strategies and objectives of the Company.

The Committees are duly constituted through the delegation of each Boards' authority via its charter and by-laws. The Committees shall meet simultaneously to address matters affecting the Company but will meet separately if necessary to address issues that are relevant to one entity but not the other, or to consider transactions between the two entities or other matters where Sierra Bancorp and the Bank may have different interests.

The function of the Committees is oversight and the establishment of credit risk appetite guidance for the Company. This oversight includes: (i) overseeing the credit risk administration process and program including reviewing and approving internal credit policies and portfolio limits, portfolio data, reporting and analytics, and (ii) establishing the Credit Risk Appetite; and (iii) monitoring the quality and performance of the credit portfolio.

The Committee shall make regular reports to at least one of the respective Boards and shall be responsible for any other matters delegated to it by the Boards. The Boards shall ensure that the Committee has adequate resources and authority to discharge its responsibilities.

Membership

The Committee shall be composed of no fewer than three members. The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Boards and shall serve until their successors are duly appointed and qualified. Unless a Chair is appointed by the Boards, the members of the Committee shall designate a Chair by a majority vote of