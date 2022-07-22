Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sierra Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSRR   US82620P1021

SIERRA BANCORP

(BSRR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
22.04 USD   -0.81%
08:05aSierra Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/07Raymond James Downgrades Sierra Bancorp to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
05/26SIERRA BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/22/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and will be paid on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA loan center, and loan two production offices; located in Northern California in Roseville and the California Central Coast in Templeton. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future de­velopments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the Company’s ability to maintain dividend payments or increase dividend payouts to shareholders, the Company’s ability to generate adequate financial results, our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, the health of the national and local economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully de­ploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, closure or consolidation, changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10‑K and Form 10‑Q.

Category: Financial
Source: Sierra Bancorp


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 M - -
Net income 2022 35,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 484
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SIERRA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sierra Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,04 $
Average target price 25,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher G. Treece Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Jennifer A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP-18.16%329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%338 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.02%270 385
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%219 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%164 160
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 221