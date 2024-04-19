Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and will be paid on May 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 101st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 47th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2023, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and a BBB+ rating from Kroll.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future de­velopments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies, loan portfolio performance, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully de­ploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, changes in interest rates, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10‑K and Form 10‑Q.

Category: Financial

Source: Sierra Bancorp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419359092/en/