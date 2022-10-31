Advanced search
    BSRR   US82620P1021

SIERRA BANCORP

(BSRR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-10-31 am EDT
22.01 USD   -0.05%
Sierra Bancorp : Investor Presentation October 2022

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Investor Presentation

PIPER SANDLER VIRTUAL CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY BANK TOUR

OCTOBER 31, 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Sierra Bancorp's management and are:

  • subject to contingencies & uncertainties
  • not a guarantee of future performance
  • based on assumptions that may change
  • not to be unduly relied on

Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Sierra Bancorp's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include:

  • interest rate volatility including a flat or inverted yield curve
  • the health of national and local economies including the impact of inflation
  • loan portfolio performance including growth, prepayment speeds, credit quality and level of nonperforming assets, and yields
  • the Company's implementation of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Current Expected Credit Losses);
  • changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory accounting rules or practices
  • liquidity risks, including the ability to effectively manage and retain additional liquidity from the significant increase in deposits during the past two years
  • continued economic uncertainty related to the pandemic and any national, local, or regulatory responses to the pandemic
  • the outcome of any existing or future legal action
  • the Company's ability to maintain and grow its core deposits
  • the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and products
  • the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees

For more detail on these and other risks, please see Sierra Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Sierra Bancorp's website (https://sierrabancorp.com), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Sierra Bancorp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

INTRODUCTION

SIERRA BANCORP KEY METRICS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR)

Recent Stock Price1:

$21.63

Price/TTM Earning1:

9.05x

Price/Tangible Book Value1:

1.23x

Most recent quarterly dividend2:

$0.23

Dividend Yield1,2:

4.25%

Market Capitalization1:

$326.3MM

_____________________

  • Stock data and metrics as of close of trading on October 24, 2022
  • Dividend announced on October 21, 2022, to be paid on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. This dividend marked the Company's 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

COMPANY BACKGROUND

Bank of the Sierra opened in Porterville, CA in 1978 as a single-branch bank with $1.5 million in capital

Sierra Bancorp was formed as the holding company for the Bank in 2001

Bank has reached $3.5 billion in assets, with 35 offices, plus loan production offices in Roseville and Templeton, CA

Two most recent whole-bank acquisitions: Coast National Bank (2016) and Ojai Community Bank (2017)

Bank of the Sierra has maintained its reputation as a service-oriented and customer-focused community bank

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Sierra Bancorp published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,86x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SIERRA BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Sierra Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,02 $
Average target price 24,60 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. McPhaill President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher G. Treece Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morris A. Tharp Chairman
Jennifer A. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
James C. Holly Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA BANCORP-18.90%329
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015