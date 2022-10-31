Sierra Bancorp : Investor Presentation October 2022
Investor Presentation
PIPER SANDLER VIRTUAL CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY BANK TOUR
OCTOBER 31, 2022
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Sierra Bancorp's management and are:
subject to contingencies & uncertainties
not a guarantee of future performance
based on assumptions that may change
not to be unduly relied on
Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Sierra Bancorp's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include:
interest rate volatility including a flat or inverted yield curve
the health of national and local economies including the impact of inflation
loan portfolio performance including growth, prepayment speeds, credit quality and level of nonperforming assets, and yields
the Company's implementation of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Current Expected Credit Losses);
changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory accounting rules or practices
liquidity risks, including the ability to effectively manage and retain additional liquidity from the significant increase in deposits during the past two years
continued economic uncertainty related to the pandemic and any national, local, or regulatory responses to the pandemic
the outcome of any existing or future legal action
the Company's ability to maintain and grow its core deposits
the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and products
the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees
For more detail on these and other risks, please see Sierra Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Sierra Bancorp's website (https://sierrabancorp.com), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Sierra Bancorp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
INTRODUCTION
SIERRA BANCORP KEY METRICS
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR)
Recent Stock Price1:
$21.63
Price/TTM Earning1:
9.05x
Price/Tangible Book Value1:
1.23x
Most recent quarterly dividend2:
$0.23
Dividend Yield1,2:
4.25%
Market Capitalization1:
$326.3MM
_____________________
Stock data and metrics as of close of trading on October 24, 2022
Dividend announced on October 21, 2022, to be paid on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. This dividend marked the Company's 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
COMPANY BACKGROUND
Bank of the Sierra opened in Porterville, CA in 1978 as a single-branch bank with $1.5 million in capital
Sierra Bancorp was formed as the holding company for the Bank in 2001
Bank has reached $3.5 billion in assets, with 35 offices, plus loan production offices in Roseville and Templeton, CA
Two most recent whole-bank acquisitions: Coast National Bank (2016) and Ojai Community Bank (2017)
Bank of the Sierra has maintained its reputation as a service-oriented and customer-focused community bank
