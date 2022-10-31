Sierra Bancorp : Investor Presentation October 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Sierra Bancorp's management and are:

subject to contingencies & uncertainties

not a guarantee of future performance

based on assumptions that may change

not to be unduly relied on

Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Sierra Bancorp's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include:

interest rate volatility including a flat or inverted yield curve

the health of national and local economies including the impact of inflation

loan portfolio performance including growth, prepayment speeds, credit quality and level of nonperforming assets, and yields

the Company's implementation of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Current Expected Credit Losses);

2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Current Expected Credit Losses); changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory accounting rules or practices

liquidity risks, including the ability to effectively manage and retain additional liquidity from the significant increase in deposits during the past two years

continued economic uncertainty related to the pandemic and any national, local, or regulatory responses to the pandemic

the outcome of any existing or future legal action

the Company's ability to maintain and grow its core deposits

the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and products

the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees

For more detail on these and other risks, please see Sierra Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Sierra Bancorp's website (https://sierrabancorp.com), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Sierra Bancorp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.