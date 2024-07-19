Sierra Bancorp Nominating Governance Charter

Purpose

The primary purposes of the Nominating and Governance Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of Sierra Bancorp (the "Company") are to

identify qualified candidates for director, and recommend to the Board the director nominees for each annual meeting of shareholders; (ii) annually review the Board's performance and effectiveness; (iii) assess and make recommendations to the Board regarding the size, composition, authority and performance of each Board committee; and (iv) annual review and recommend to the Board the corporate governance guidelines and policies applicable to the Company.

Committee Membership

The Committee shall consist of at least three directors, each of whom shall satisfy the independence requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. and any other body with regulatory authority over the Company. The Board of Directors shall appoint the members of the Committee. The members of the Committee shall serve until their successors are appointed and have qualified, and may recommend to the Board a Chairman of the Committee. The Board of Directors shall have the power to change the membership of the Committee and to fill any vacancies on the Committee.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet with such frequency and at such intervals as it shall determine necessary to carry out its duties and responsibilities, but in no event less than once annually. The Committee, in its discretion, may ask members of management or others to attend its meetings (or portions thereof) and to provide pertinent information as necessary. The Committee shall maintain minutes of its meetings and records relating to those meetings and the Committee's activities and shall provide copies of such minutes to the Board of Directors. The Committee shall determine its rules of procedure.

Committee Authority and Responsibilities

The Committee's duties and responsibilities are generally to: