Board Risk Committee Charter

Statement of Purpose

Each of the respective Boards of Directors (individually a "Board", and collectively, the "Boards") of Sierra Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Sierra ("Bank") (jointly, the "Company") have established a Board Risk Committee (individually, a "Committee" and collectively, the "Committees") in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities.

The Committees are duly constituted through the delegation of each Boards' authority via its charter and by-laws. The Committees shall meet simultaneously to address matters affecting the Company but will meet separately if necessary to address issues that are relevant to one entity but not the other, or to consider transactions between the two entities or other matters where Sierra Bancorp and the Bank may have different interests.

The function of the Committees is oversight and the establishment of risk appetite guidance through the approval of Policies and Programs and their respective limits. The Committee is responsible for oversight of the Company's enterprise risk management program. This includes, but is not limited to, oversight of management's execution of:

Enterprise Risk Assessment and Risk Appetite Statement and Framework;

Compliance Management System and Bank Security Act/Anti-Money Laundering ("BSA/AML");

Act/Anti-Money Laundering ("BSA/AML"); Cyber Security, Information Security, and Corporate Security;

Information Technology;

Operational Risk;

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery; and

Vendor Risk.

Membership

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors as determined by the Boards. If a Committee Chair is not designated by the Board, the members of the Committee may designate a Chair by majority vote.

A quorum is required for proper governance, participation, and oversight of Committee actions. A quorum will be established when the Chair of the Committee, or their delegate, and a majority of voting members are present.