    SMT   CA82639W1068

SIERRA METALS INC.

(SMT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:48:48 2023-01-13 pm EST
0.3950 CAD   -4.82%
06:52aSierra Metals Brief: Announcing Departure of Ed Guimaraes, the Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Jose Fernandez-Baca as Interim CFO
MT
06:51aSierra Metals Announces Appointment of Interim CFO
BU
2022Sierra Metals Brief: Said Overnight To Complete Voluntary Delisting From the Peruvian Stock Market Effective Today
MT
Sierra Metals Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

01/16/2023 | 06:51am EST
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) announced today the departure of Mr. Ed Guimaraes, the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, and the appointment of Mr. José Fernández-Baca as Interim CFO.

Mr. Oscar Cabrera, Chair of the Board of Sierra Metals stated, “The Sierra Metals Board of Directors is pleased that Mr. Fernandez-Baca has agreed to serve as the Company's Interim CFO. His extensive experience in financial leadership positions in the mining industry, including with Sierra Metals since 2020, gives him the skills, experience and business relationships to lead the Company’s financial management and reporting during the on-going strategic review process”.

Mr. Fernandez-Baca has a degree in Economics from the Universidad del Pacifico, Lima-Peru, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. He also has advanced executive program certifications from Northwestern, INCAE, Cambridge, and the Universidad de Piura, among others.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including copper production and base metal production with precious metals byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. The Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential. For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

Financials
Sales 2022 259 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 -89,1 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,9 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 72,4%
Managers and Directors
Ernesto Balarezo Valdez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edmundo Guimaraes Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Cabrera Chairman
James José León Villanueva Vice President-Operations
Douglas F. Cater Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA METALS INC.64.58%48
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.79%174 851
RIO TINTO PLC7.26%126 319
GLENCORE PLC1.09%86 053
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.24%52 869
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)16.07%49 212