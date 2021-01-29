Log in
SIERRA METALS INC.

Sierra Metals : Announces Appointment of New Chairman

01/29/2021 | 09:07pm EST
Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jose Vizquerra Benavides has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Mr. Vizquerra is President, CEO, and Director of O3 Mining Inc. and a Director of Osisko Mining Inc. Mr. Vizquerra was also Head of Business Development for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals company from 2008 to 2011. Mr. Vizquerra is an alumni of the General Management Program at the Wharton School of Business and holds an MSc in Mineral Exploration from Queens University and a B.Sc in Civil Engineering from UPC Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005666/en/

Jose Vizquerra Benavides (Photo: Business Wire)

Jose Vizquerra Benavides (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Vizquerra replaces Alberto Arias who has been Chairman of the Company since March 2013. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Arias for his many contributions to the Company over the years. Mr. Arias remains as a member of the Board.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com.

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.sierrametals.com | Twitter: sierrametals | Facebook: SierraMetalsInc | LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc | Instagram: sierrametals | Youtube: SierraMetals

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the results of the strategic review process. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 30, 2020 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


© Business Wire 2021
