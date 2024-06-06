Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT | OTCQX:SMTSF) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) in connection with the Company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Meeting is a virtual only meeting and can be accessed via live audio webcast online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/242040275.

The Circular contains important information about the Meeting and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.sierrametals.com/investors/Annual-General-Meeting-.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and submit proxies in advance of the Meeting to ensure their shares are represented. If you have any questions or require more information regarding the procedures for voting your shares, please refer to the “Voting Information” section of the Circular or contact Carson Proxy by North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, by local phone (collect outside North America) at 416-751-2066 or by email at info@carsonproxy.com.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

