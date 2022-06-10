Sierra Metals : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS & DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Toronto, ON - June 10, 2022 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") hereby announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, June 10, 2022 (the "AGM").

A total of 128,416,799 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 78.33% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome of Vote Oscar Cabrera 62,316,296 (58.80%) 43,665,198 (41.20%) Approved Douglas Cater 62,451,391 (58.93%) 43,530,103 (41.07%) Approved Carlos Santa Cruz 62,315,927 (58.80%) 43,665,567 (41.20%) Approved Luis Marchese 59,858,436 (56.48%) 46,123,058 (43.52%) Approved Robert Neal 62,320,575 (58.80%) 43,660,919 (41.20%) Approved Dawn Whittaker 62,498,388 (58.97%) 43,483,106 (41.03%) Approved Koko Yamamoto 62,489,360 (58.96%) 43,492,134 (41.04%) Approved

At the AGM, the shareholders of the Company re-elected each of Oscar Cabrera, Douglas Cater, Carlos Santa Cruz, Luis Marchese, Dawn Whittaker and Koko Yamamoto to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"). In addition to the re-election of the foregoing directors, the shareholders also elected Robert Neal to join the Board.

Jose Vizquerra, Steven Dean and Dionisio Romero did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Each have been long-standing members of the Board and have seen the Company through several expansions and growth initiatives. Jose joined in 2017 and served as Chair for the past year. Steven has served on the Board since October of 2011 and Dionisio has been a member of the Board since 2015.

"We would like to thank each of Jose, Steven and Dionisio for the valuable time and guidance they have provided to management during their respective tenures on the Board. Their commitment to helping define and execute the Company's corporate strategic goals is greatly appreciated. We welcome Rob to the Sierra Metals board. His knowledge and experience in capital markets and corporate finance bring a valuable perspective to our board," commented Luis Marchese, CEO.

