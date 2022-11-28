Sierra Metals : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Toronto, ON - November 28, 2022 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT) (BVL:SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") announced today the resignation of Mr. Luis Marchese as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, and the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Ernesto Balarezo Valdez as Interim Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company during its current strategic review process. Mr. Balarezo will also join the Board of Directors of the Company.

The previously announced strategic review process is ongoing under the direction of the Special Committee, comprised of the Company's independent directors.

Mr. Oscar Cabrera, Chair of Sierra Metals' Board of Directors stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Luis for his commitment and service to Sierra Metals as CEO and Director, during a very challenging period for the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

He continued, "Sierra Metals' Board is pleased that Mr. Balarezo has agreed to serve as the Company's Interim CEO. His operations and leadership experience in the mining industry provides the right perspective and skills to lead the Company during the strategic review process."

Mr. Balarezo's career spans over three decades with extensive managerial and corporate experience at international and local levels with leading companies in the mining, cement and services industries, including as Executive Vice President for the Americas at Gold Fields Ltd. and as CEO of Gold Fields La Cima S.A. where he oversaw the Cerro Corona Mining unit in Peru. Mr. Balarezo's mining experience also includes a broad range of positions with the Hochschild Group where he advanced to Vice President Operations after starting his tenure as General Manager of the Mexican branch and then as General Manager in Peru.

Mr. Balarezo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Management from Texas A&M University. He has also completed the Management Development Program from the Universidad de Piura in Lima, Peru.

