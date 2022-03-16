Sierra Metals : Otros Hechos De Importancia

SIERRA METALS INC. ("Sierra", "Sierra Metals" or the "Company")
PRELIMINARY NOTES
Effective Date of Information
The date of this Annual Information Form (the "AIF") is March 16, 2022. Except as otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is as at December 31, 2021.
Documents Incorporated by Reference
The information provided in this AIF is supplemented by disclosure contained in the documents listed below which are incorporated by reference into this AIF. These documents must be read together with the AIF in order to provide full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts relating to Sierra Metals. The documents listed below are not contained within or attached to this document. The documents may be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder the Company's profile.
Effective Date/
Date Filed on
Document
Document
Category on the
Period Ended
SEDAR website
SEDAR Website
Preliminary Economic Assessment
("PEA"), Yauricocha Mine, Yauyos
March 31, 2021
March 3, 2022
Technical Report
Province, Peru (the "Yauricocha PEA
Technical Report").
Updated PEA, Bolivar Mine, Mexico (the
"Bolivar PEA Technical Report")
PEA for the Cusi Mine, Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi PEA Technical Report"
December 31,
2019, updated:
September 29, 2021
Technical Report
September 21, 2021
August 31, 2020
January 5, 2021
Technical Report
Cautionary Statement - Forward Looking Information
This AIF contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws related to the Company and its operations, and in particular, the anticipated developments in the Company's operations in future periods, the Company's planned exploration activities, the adequacy of the Company's financial resources and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be considered to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if and when the properties are developed or further developed. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: future production of silver, gold, lead, copper and zinc (collectively, the "metals"); future cash costs per ounce or pound of the metals; the price of the metals; the effects of domestic and foreign laws, regulations and government policies and actions affecting the Company's operations or potential future operations; future successful development of the Yauricocha mine in Yauyos Province, Peru (the "Yauricocha Mine"), the Bolivar mine in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Bolivar Mine") and the Cusihuiriachic property in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cusi Mine") and other exploration and development projects; the sufficiency of the Company's current working capital,
anticipated operating cash flow or the Company's ability to raise necessary funds; estimated production rates for the metals produced by the Company; timing of production; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement, improvement or remediation programs; the estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects; future sales of the metals, concentrates or other future products produced by the Company; the Strategic Process (as defined herein); implementation of programs; effects of renegotiation and termination of contracts or sub- contracts; the effective date of treaties; and the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations.
Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks with respect to: operating hazards and risks; precious metal and base metal price fluctuation; mining operations; infrastructure; exploration and development; uncertainty of calculation of reserves and sources and metal recoveries; replacement of reserves and resources; fluctuations in the price of consumed commodities; no defined mineral reserves at the Cusi Mine; risk of foreign operations; burden of government regulation and permitting; risks relating to outstanding borrowings; uncertainty of title to assets; environmental risks; litigation risks; insurance risks; competitive risks; volatility in the price of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"); global financial risks; employee recruitment and retention; reliance on key personnel and labour relations; potential conflict of interest; significant shareholders; third party reliance; differences in U.S. and Canadian reporting of mineral reserves and resources; claim under U.S. securities laws; potential dilution of present and prospective shareholdings; currency risks; risks related to cyclical business; liquidity risks; financial reporting standards; credit risks; climate change; and the coronavirus (COVID-19)("COVID-19"). This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward- looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in this AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".
The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Classification of Mineral Reserves and Resources
In this AIF, the definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves, and measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources are those used by the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and conform to the definitions utilized by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"), as the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the CIM Council, as amended.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources
This AIF has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "inferred mineral resources," "indicated mineral resources," "measured mineral resources" and "mineral resources" used or referenced in this AIF are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") under the guidelines set out in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the "CIM Standards"). The CIM Standards differ significantly from the historic standards in the United States included in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide 7.
The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. Under the SEC Modernization Rules, the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants included in SEC Industry Guide 7 will be rescinded and replaced with disclosure requirements in subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. As an issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.
As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will recognize estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards that are required under NI 43-101. Accordingly, during the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or mineral reserves contained or referenced in this AIF may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards. While the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
Currency Information
All currency references in this AIF are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to "Canadian dollars" or the use of the symbol "C$" refers to Canadian dollars.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Name, Address and Incorporation
The Company was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") on April 11, 1996 under the corporate name "Line Islands Exploration Inc.". The articles were amended by a certificate of amendment dated December 9, 1999 changing the corporate name to "Dia Bras Exploration Inc." The Company changed its name to "Sierra Metals Inc." by a certificate of amendment dated December 5, 2012.
