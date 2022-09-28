Sierra Metals : Otros Hechos De Importancia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES A MEASURED AND PROGRESSIVE

RESTART TO OPERATIONS AT ITS YAURICOCHA MINE

Toronto, ON - September 28, 2022 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL or Bolsa de

Valores de Lima: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") reports that an agreement has been reached with residents from the town of Alis following the blockade of the main access road to the Yauricocha Mine, operated by the Company's subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona.

Efforts to ensure critical safety and maintenance have been ongoing at the mine throughout the blockade. The safety and well-being of its employees and contractors remains of utmost importance to the Company. Accordingly, safety inspections and reviews are underway to support a safe and progressive restart to the operations at Yauricocha Mine

Sierra Metals will continue to collaborate with the host communities in its area of influence, in order to promote their development, while supporting long-term, stable operations at the Yauricocha Mine.

At this time, it is not clear when the mine will reach its pre-suspension production levels and as such, production and financial guidance will remain suspended.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including increasing copper production and base metal production with precious metals byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".