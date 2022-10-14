Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Sierra Metals Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    SMT   CA82639W1068

SIERRA METALS INC.

(SMT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50 2022-10-13 pm EDT
0.7300 CAD   -2.67%
Sierra Metals : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2022 Consolidated Financial Results on Tuesday November 15th, 2022
BU
Sierra Metals : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
Sierra Metals : Otros Hechos De Importancia

10/14/2022 | 10:23am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TSX: SMT

BVL: SMT

NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS

No. 23-2022

SIERRA METALS TO RELEASE Q3-2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15th, 2022

Shareholder Conference Call and Webcast will be held on

Wednesday November 16th, 2022

_________________________________________________________

Toronto, ON - October 14, 2022 - Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American:

SMTS) (BVL or Bolsa de Valores de Lima: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") will release Q3-2022 consolidated financial results on Tuesday November 15th, 2022, after Market Close. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday November 16th, 2022, at 11:00 am EST. Details of the Conference Call and Webcast are as follows:

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company's website:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/756129326

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on www.sierrametals.com.

Via phone:

For those who prefer to listen by phone, dial-in instructions are below. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

US dial-in number (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 991150

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including copper production and base metal production with precious metals

byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine

Firmado Digitalmente por:

in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing

DANILO GUEVARA COTRINA

Fecha: 14/10/2022 09:02:33 a.m.

production volume and growing mineral resources. The Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer- term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Luis Marchese

Sierra Metals Inc.

CEO

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

Sierra Metals Inc.

Email: info@sierrametals.com

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.sierrametals.com| Twitter: sierrametals| Facebook: SierraMetalsInc|

LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc| Instagram: sierrametals

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
