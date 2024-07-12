Successful planned maintenance and commissioning of new primary crusher at Bolivar in Q2 2024, ensuring stronger H2-2024 production levels Development below the 1120 Level at Yauricocha remains on schedule to achieve full production by Q4 2024 Based on H1-2024 performance and expected production in H2-2024, Sierra Metals reaffirms 2024 annual guidance Consolidated Q2 2024 financial results will be released on Friday, August 9, 2024, after-market, with management hosting a Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM ET. (All metal prices reported are in USD)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX:SMT | OTCQX:SMTSF | BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) reports second quarter 2024 production results from its two underground mines in Latin America: the Yauricocha polymetallic mine (“Yauricocha”) in Peru and the copper-producing Bolivar mine (“Bolivar”) in Mexico.

Ernesto Balarezo, CEO of Sierra Metals, commented, “Production in the second quarter of 2024 met our annual projections. At Bolivar, we planned for maintenance downtime in the plant and sequenced mining activities in a lower-grade zone in the deposit. We expect that all of this work will ensure a strong operating performance for the second half of the year. Meanwhile, at Yauricocha, we continue to maximize production from the limited ore body above the 1120 level, at least until we are able to fully access the larger ore body below 1120. Development below the 1120 level is on schedule and on budget to achieve full capacity by the fourth quarter. All in all, we delivered a solid quarter of production that will set Sierra Metals up for a strong second half of 2024, keeping us in good standing to meet our production guidance for the year.”

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Production Results

Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Production Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Var. Q2 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 Tonnes processed 627,015 638,916 -2% 650,302 -4% 1,265,931 1,168,464 Daily throughput 7,166 7,302 -2% 7,432 -4% 7,234 6,677 Copper production (000 lb) 8,531 11,247 -24% 10,459 -18% 19,778 18,744 Zinc production (000 lb) 11,272 10,132 11% 12,228 -8% 21,404 22,807 Silver production (000 oz) 387 427 -9% 523 -26% 814 912 Gold Production (oz) 3,438 4,505 -24% 4,311 -20% 7,943 8,102 Lead production (000 lb) 3,053 3,049 0% 3,930 -22% 6,102 6,708 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 16,767 19,975 -16% 20,504 -18% 36,907 37,132

(1) Copper equivalent pounds for Q2 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.43/lb Cu, $1.28/lb Zn, $28.61/oz Ag, $2,334/oz Au, $0.99/lb Pb. Copper equivalent production for Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for proper comparison. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.08/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn, $25.73/oz Ag, $2,177/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for comparison purposes.

Consolidated quarterly throughput during Q2 2024 was 627,015 tonnes, a reduction of 2% and 4% compared to Q1 2024 and Q2 2023, respectively. On a year-to-date basis, consolidated throughput is 8% higher in 2024 than in 2023.

Lower grades at Yauricocha for Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 were partially compensated for by the increase in throughput. The resultant metal production for Q2 2024 was lower than Q1 2024 except for zinc (11% higher) and lead (in-line). As mentioned in the Company’s Q1 2024 disclosures, these lower grades from Yauricocha were primarily due to the limited available ore above the 1120 level. The Company expects that grades and throughput will improve as the development below 1120 level progresses.

During Q2 2024, Bolivar experienced a decrease in throughput and grades as compared to Q1 2024 and Q2 2023. The lower throughput rates in Q2 2024 were a result of planned maintenance downtime required for the commissioning of the new primary crusher and due to lower water availability, which has been resolved as the rainy season has commenced. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, Bolivar’s throughput was 10% higher than the same period of 2023, while grades were generally in line.

Yauricocha Mine, Peru

Six months ended June 30, Yauricocha Production Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Var. Q2 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 Tonnes processed 253,148 240,686 5% 244,315 4% 493,834 463,460 Daily throughput 2,893 2,751 5% 2,792 4% 2,822 2,648 Copper grade 0.63% 0.81% -22% 0.72% -13% 0.72% 0.75% Zinc grade 2.38% 2.31% 3% 2.65% -10% 2.34% 2.60% Silver grade (g/t) 35.48 39.95 -11% 54.83 -35% 37.66 50.86 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.32 0.36 -11% 0.40 -20% 0.34 0.43 Lead grade 0.69% 0.72% -4% 0.87% -21% 0.70% 0.79% Copper recovery 67.56% 76.40% -12% 72.21% -6% 72.42% 73.37% Zinc recovery 84.98% 82.66% 3% 85.54% -1% 83.87% 85.82% Silver recovery 68.29% 72.22% -5% 73.25% -7% 70.32% 74.58% Gold Recovery 16.58% 17.88% -7% 20.33% -18% 17.25% 21.82% Lead recovery 79.83% 79.26% 1% 83.88% -5% 79.55% 82.67% Copper production (000 lb) 2,383 3,288 -28% 2,808 -15% 5,671 5,703 Zinc production (000 lb) 11,272 10,132 11% 12,228 -8% 21,404 22,807 Silver production (000 oz) 197 223 -12% 316 -38% 420 565 Gold Production (oz) 433 503 -14% 633 -32% 936 1,387 Lead production (000 lb) 3,053 3,049 0% 3,930 -22% 6,102 6,708 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 7,810 8,591 -9% 9,580 -18% 16,569 18,314

(1) Copper equivalent pounds for Q2 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.43/lb Cu, $1.28/lb Zn, $28.61/oz Ag, $2,334/oz Au, $0.99/lb Pb. Copper equivalent production for Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for proper comparison. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.08/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn, $25.73/oz Ag, $2,177/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for comparison purposes.

Throughput from Yauricocha during Q2 2024 was 253,148 tonnes, a 5% increase over Q1 2024 and 4% increase over Q2 2023 mainly driven by the increased access to mining areas. Throughput volumes are expected to continue to improve as the development below 1120 level progresses.

For Q2 2024, zinc grades were 3% higher when compared to Q1 2024, but all other metal grades were lower. Compared to Q2 2023, all metal grades decreased, mainly due to mining in lower grade ore bodies above the 1120 level.

Copper equivalent production of 7.8 million pounds for Q2 2024 decreased by 9% from Q1 2024 and by 18% from Q2 2023, consistent with the decrease in grades when compared to both periods.

Bolivar Mine, Mexico

Six months ended June 30, Bolivar Production Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Var. Q2 2023 % Var. 2024 2023 Tonnes processed (t) 373,867 398,230 -6% 405,987 -8% 772,097 705,004 Daily throughput 4,273 4,551 -6% 4,640 -8% 4,412 4,029 Copper grade 0.83% 0.98% -15% 0.92% -10% 0.91% 0.90% Silver grade (g/t) 19.55 19.59 0% 19.65 -1% 19.57 18.69 Gold grade (g/t) 0.38 0.47 -19% 0.42 -10% 0.43 0.44 Copper recovery 89.79% 92.66% -3% 92.92% -3% 91.39% 93.51% Silver recovery 80.65% 81.46% -1% 80.45% 0% 81.07% 82.06% Gold recovery 65.46% 66.54% -2% 66.38% -1% 66.07% 67.72% Copper production (000 lb) 6,148 7,959 -23% 7,651 -20% 14,107 13,041 Silver production (000 oz) 190 204 -7% 207 -8% 394 347 Gold production (oz) 3,005 4,002 -25% 3,678 -18% 7,007 6,715 Copper equivalent pounds (000's)(1) 8,957 11,384 -21% 10,925 -18% 20,338 18,818

(1) Copper equivalent pounds for Q2 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.43/lb Cu, $1.28/lb Zn, $28.61/oz Ag, $2,334/oz Au, $0.99/lb Pb. Copper equivalent production for Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for proper comparison. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2024 were calculated using the following average realized prices: $4.08/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn, $25.73/oz Ag, $2,177/oz Au, $0.96/lb Pb. Copper equivalent pounds for the six-months ended June 30, 2023 have been recalculated at the same prices for comparison purposes.

Bolivar processed 373,867 tonnes of ore during Q2 2024, which was a 6% and 8% decline from Q1 2024 and Q2 2023, respectively. Lower throughput during Q2 2024 was mainly attributable to the four days of the scheduled plant maintenance combined with lower availability of water for the processing facilities. The issue of water availability has been resolved, and the Company anticipates recovering production levels in the second half of the year supported by the new plant equipment.

Lower grades during Q2 2024 as compared to Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 were anticipated as a result of the mining program sequence. There was a lower contribution from the high-grade Dulce zone during the quarter as compared to Q1 2024. However, the Company continues to better understand this new zone, and expects to continue mining from Dulce throughout the year.

Metal production for Q2 2024 declined because of lower throughput and lower grades compared to Q1 2024 and Q2 2023, resulting in 21% and 18% less copper equivalent production from the respective quarters.

Bolivar recorded an 8% increase in the copper equivalent production pounds for the six months ended June 30, 2024, due to higher throughput and grades that were either higher or in line with the six months period ended June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Q2 2024 financial and operating results on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET. Details are as follows:

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=96Y6c1uC Dial In: Canada/US Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274 Other: 1-647-484-8814

Participants are asked to dial-in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sierra Metals Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Results Call.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production with additional base and precious metals by-product credits at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar Mine in Mexico. The Company is intent on safely increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at each of its mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Sierra and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance based on an assumed set of economic conditions and courses of action. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will allow", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the timing of the development below the 1120 level, the timing of the increase in production and the timing to operate at full capacity at Yauricocha. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Sierra to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 15, 2024 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

