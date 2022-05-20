Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sierra Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMT   CA82639W1068

SIERRA METALS INC.

(SMT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/20 03:56:53 pm EDT
1.200 CAD   +5.26%
03:45pSIERRA METALS : YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - Form 6-K
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Sierra Metals Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Sierra Metals Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sierra Metals : YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - Form 6-K

05/20/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

If you are a shareholder of record of the Corporation on April 21, 2022, you are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at this meeting.

Please take some time to read the attached Management information circular. It contains important information about the meeting and explains who can vote and how to vote.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

(a) to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, together with the auditors' reports thereon;

(b) to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;

(c) to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Corporation to fix the auditors' remuneration; and

(d) to transact such other business as may properly be put before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

If you have any questions or require assistance with voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Carson Proxy, at North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, local (collect outside North America): 416-751-2066 or by email at info@carsonproxy.com.

DATED at Toronto, Ontario this 16th day of May 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
(signed) Jose Vizquerra
Jose Vizquerra
Chair of the Board

Disclaimer

Sierra Metals Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 19:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIERRA METALS INC.
03:45pSIERRA METALS : YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - Form 6-K
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Sierra Metals Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Sierra Metals Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2022
BU
05/11Sierra Metals Inc. Announces Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/11Sierra Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : All Eyes on Key -2-
DJ
05/03Sierra Metals Subsidiary in Peru, Sociedad Minera Corona Reports Q1-2022 Financial Resu..
BU
04/29SIERRA METALS : Announces New High-Grade Zone Discovery at Its Yauricocha Mine in Peru - F..
PU
04/28Sierra Metals Announces New High-Grade Zone Discovery at Its Yauricocha Mine in Peru
BU
04/28Sierra Metals Inc. Announces New High-Grade Zone Discovery At its Yauricocha Mine in Pe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIERRA METALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 339 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2022 41,8 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net Debt 2022 46,7 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,50x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 187 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 440
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart SIERRA METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sierra Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,14 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Carlos Marchese Montenegro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edmundo Guimaraes Chief Financial Officer
José Alberto Vizquerra-Benavides Chairman
James José León Villanueva Vice President-Operations
Douglas F. Cater Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA METALS INC.-34.10%146
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.40%165 156
RIO TINTO PLC9.30%111 397
GLENCORE PLC32.80%81 264
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.95%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%39 512