  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sierra Oncology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SRRA   US82640U4040

SIERRA ONCOLOGY, INC.

(SRRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 02:06:00 pm EDT
54.59 USD   -0.21%
01:55pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Reminds ATRS, SRRA, HBP, and EMCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04/14Oppenheimer Downgrades Sierra Oncology to Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $55 From $45
MT
04/14Jefferies Downgrades Sierra Oncology to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $55 From $39
MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ATRS, SRRA, HBP, and EMCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/20/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ATRS by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ATRS shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash for each share of ATRS common stock owned. If you own ATRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atrs

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SRRA by GlaxoSmithKline plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SRRA shareholders will receive $55.00 in cash for each share of SRRA common stock owned. If you own SRRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srra

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP), in connection with the proposed tender offer for HBP by Woodgrain Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, HBP shareholders will receive $10.70 in cash for each share of HBP common stock owned. If you own HBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hbp

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with its proposed merger with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% shares and 30% cash. If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-atrs-srra-hbp-and-emcf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301529420.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
