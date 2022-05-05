Log in
SIERRA ONCOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sierra Oncology, Inc - SRRA
BU
05/02SIERRA ONCOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Sierra Oncology, Inc - SRRA
BU
04/28Certain Warrants of Sierra Oncology, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-APR-2022.
CI
News 
Summary

SIERRA ONCOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sierra Oncology, Inc - SRRA

05/05/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Sierra Oncology, Inc (NasdaqGM: SRRA) to GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Sierra will receive only $55.00 in cash for each share of Sierra that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-srra/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
