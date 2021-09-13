Log in
Sierra Oncology : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

In November 2019, Sierra Oncology, Inc. ('the Company')completed an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of (i) 103,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, that all converted into 7,803,273 shares of common stock in January 2020, (ii) Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,802,241 shares of our common stock (the 'Series A Warrants'), and (iii) Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,574,727 shares of common stock (the 'Series B Warrants' and together with the Series A Warrants, the 'Warrants').

On September 8, 2021, the Company entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Series A Warrants and Amendment No. 1 to the Series B Warrants (together, the 'Warrant Amendments') to amend the Warrants. The defined terms used below have the meaning set forth in the respective Warrants. The primary purpose of the Warrant Amendments is to provide more clarity and certainty in the event of a Fundamental Transaction.

Among other things, pursuant to the Warrant Amendments, in connection with a Fundamental Transaction, the Buyer will be required to either (i) assume in writing all of the obligations of the Company under the Warrant with an adjusted Exercise Price and an adjusted number of Warrant Shares equivalent to the value of the Reference Property (calculated by the Company in good faith assuming full exercisability of the Warrant) or (ii) deliver in connection with the closing of such Fundamental Transaction in exchange for the cancellation of each Warrant, Reference Property equal in value to the Black Scholes Value of the remaining unexercised portion of such Warrant (calculated by the Company in good faith assuming full exercisability of the Warrant), with an assumed volatility of 100%. If the Buyer is a publicly traded entity, whether (i) or (ii) will apply shall be at the option of the Buyer and the Company and if the Buyer is not a publicly traded entity, at the option of the Buyer and Majority Holders. If (ii) applies, if the Fundamental Transaction causes the Common Stock to be converted into, or exchanged for, the right to receive more than a single type of consideration, the Reference Property for which each Warrant will be exchanged will be deemed to be the weighted average of the types and amounts of consideration to be received by the holders of Common Stock.

The Warrant Amendments clarifies the methodology by which the Warrants would be adjusted in connection with the assumption by a Buyer and provides for greater consistency in connection with assumption by a publicly traded or private buyer. Prior to the Warrant Amendments, in connection with a Fundamental Transaction, if the Buyer was a publicly traded entity, the only option for the Buyer would have been to assume the Warrants. Prior to the Warrant Amendments, in connection with assumption by a private Buyer, the Warrants would have been exercisable for the consideration that would have been received by Warrant holders had they exercised prior to consummation of a Fundamental Transaction. In addition, prior to the Warrant Amendments, in connection with a Fundamental Transaction involving a private buyer, the Warrant holders could have elected to put their Warrants to the Buyer up to 30 days following the consummation of a Fundamental Transaction for cash in amount equal to their Black-Scholes value. Prior to the Warrant Amendments, for purposes of calculating the Black-Scholes value of the Warrants, volatility was equal to the greater of 80% and the 100-day volatility obtained from Bloomberg.

The foregoing is a summary of the terms of the Warrant Amendments and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the documents filed asExhibits 4.1 and 4.2 hereto which are incorporated herein by reference.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number

Description

4.1

Form of Amendment No. 1 to the Series A Warrant to Purchase Common Stock

4.2

Form of Amendment No. 1 to the Series B Warrant to Purchase Common Stock

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

2

Disclaimer

Sierra Oncology Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
