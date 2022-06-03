Log in
  Report
06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
31.19 CAD   +3.07%
Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
BU
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Sierra Wireless, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/12RBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform on Sierra Wireless, Raises Target to US$22 on Q1 Beat, Q2 Guidance
MT
Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/03/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) (“Sierra Wireless” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held on June 2, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

All of the eight nominees proposed by management for election to the Board at the Meeting and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected to the Board. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

 

Director

 

Votes in Favour

 

Votes Withheld

 

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

James R. Anderson

22,943,499

98.94%

246,748

1.06%

Karima Bawa

22,708,047

97.92%

482,210

2.08%

Philip Brace

22,941,968

98.93%

248,289

1.07%

Russell N. Jones

22,731,152

98.02%

459,105

1.98%

Martin D. Mc Court

22,913,299

98.81%

276,958

1.19%

Lori M. O’Neill

22,833,677

98.46%

356,580

1.54%

Thomas Sieber

21,749,805

93.79%

1,440,452

6.21%

Gregory L. Waters

22,914,723

98.81%

275,534

1.19%

The other items of business at the Meeting were to (i) appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; (ii) approve certain amendments to the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan; and (iii) approve an advisory resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved the reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

26,938,781

98.46%

420,631

1.54%

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company’s 2011 Treasury Based Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “Treasury RSU Plan”), as more particularly described in the Circular, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

22,758,295

98.14%

431,516

1.86%

By resolution passed by way of ballot, the Shareholders approved a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

22,561,041

97.29%

629,216

2.71%

No other business was voted upon at the Meeting.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their  IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
