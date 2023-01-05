Advanced search
    SW   CA8265161064

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

(SW)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
39.68 CAD   +1.80%
2022Sierra Wireless Offers Critical Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet
BU
2022Sierra Wireless Brief: Says Offering "Critical" Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet
MT
2022Sierra Wireless Offers Critical Communications Solution for First Responders and Extended Public Safety Users with FirstNet
CI
Sierra Wireless Shares Rise Nearly 6% as Antitrust Review Period Ends

01/05/2023 | 05:31pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Internet of Things solutions provider Sierra Wireless Inc. shares rose 5.9% to $30.96 in after-hours trading after it said a review period for its pending acquisition by chipmaker Semtech Corp. was terminated.

The two companies said they were notified that the waiting period related to the Department of Justice's review of the acquisition was terminated. The DOJ's antitrust division requested additional information and documentary material in October.

Sierra and Semtech said Thursday they currently expect the transaction to close on or about Jan. 12.

Semtech in August said it will acquire all of Sierra's outstanding shares for about $1.2 billion in an all-cash deal. Sierra shareholders will receive $31 per common share under the terms of the agreement.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMTECH CORPORATION -0.24% 29.17 Delayed Quote.0.87%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 1.80% 39.68 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Analyst Recommendations on SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 685 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,11 M - -
Net cash 2022 53,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 127 M 1 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 007
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sierra Wireless, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,98
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip G. Brace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel C. Cochrane Chief Financial Officer
Russell N. Jones Chairman
Pravin Desale Senior Vice President-Engineering
Roy MacLean Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.-0.61%1 127
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.19%195 340
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.12%43 142
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-6.19%34 786
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.38%26 960
NOKIA OYJ3.88%26 688