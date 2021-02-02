Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sierra Wireless, Inc.    SW   CA8265161064

SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.

(SW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sierra Wireless : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 23rd

02/02/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Sierra Wireless President and CEO, Kent Thexton, and CFO, Sam Cochrane, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live slide presentation will be available for viewing during the call from the link provided below.

Conference call

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time:

Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168
Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901
Conference ID: 6019337

Webcast

A webcast presentation will also be available for viewing in conjunction with the conference call. To access the webcast, please visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=082F0C0B-5156-4D82-BA21-02C5588ABAE8.

For those unable to listen live, the webcast will remain available at the above link for one year following the call.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless operates a 24/7/365 Global Network Operation Center (GNOC) and R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at https://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
04:17pSIERRA WIRELESS : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 23rd
BU
01/27SIERRA WIRELESS : Virocom Selects Sierra Wireless AirLink End-to-End Networking ..
BU
01/25SIERRA WIRELESS BRIEF : Downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform, But With..
MT
01/25National Bank of Canada Downgrades Sierra Wireless to Underperform From Secto..
MT
01/22SIERRA WIRELESS : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Sierra Wireless PT to $24 From $14, ..
MT
01/21Sierra Wireless Up 8.4% At Fresh 52 Week Highs In US After Hours As Details P..
MT
01/21SIERRA WIRELESS : Announces the Planned Retirement of President and CEO Kent The..
BU
01/14SIERRA WIRELESS : B. Riley Starts Sierra Wireless at Buy With $23.50 Price Targe..
MT
01/13SIERRA WIRELESS : LUCI Smart Wheelchair Connected with Sierra Wireless LPWA Solu..
BU
01/12SIERRA WIRELESS : Selects Zenoss for Intelligent IoT Systems Monitoring
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 495 M - -
Net income 2020 -68,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 695 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sierra Wireless, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,75 $
Last Close Price 18,99 $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kent P. Thexton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Ann Abrams Chairman
Jason Lawrence Krause Chief Operating Officer
Samuel Cochrane Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC.27.81%696
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.38%191 838
ERICSSON AB9.79%42 761
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%42 707
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.67%29 599
NOKIA OYJ25.34%26 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ