  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sievi Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIEVI   FI0009008924

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

(SIEVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:44:03 2023-02-24 am EST
1.173 EUR   -0.26%
07:01aInvitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2022
GL
07:00aInvitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2022
AQ
02/21Sievi Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2022

02/24/2023 | 07:01am EST
Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 24 February 2023 at 2.00 pm EET

Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2022

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EET.  

In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital’s CEO, and Tuomas Joensuu, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2022.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/q4-2022-result

Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 11:00 am on Tuesday, 28 February.

The presentation material will be available on Sievi Capital’s website later on the same day and the webcast recording on the following day at the latest.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 76,4 M 80,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 3 478
Free-Float 56,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,18 €
Average target price 1,35 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Managers and Directors
Jussi Majamaa Chief Executive Officer
Tuomas Joensuu Chief Financial Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Juha Pekka Karttunen Chairman
Tommi Rötkin Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC-0.17%81
EQT AB (PUBL)7.66%27 011
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG11.56%25 441
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC29.17%2 432
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.62%2 377
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-2.25%2 255